Having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old now has a Corbin man looking at a five-year prison sentence.
Brian Allen Johnston Jr., 31, of College Street, entered a guilty plea to third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy in Laurel Circuit Court last week. The charges stem from an incident occurring in April 2018 in which Johnston is accused of having sexual intercourse with the teenager.
Under the plea agreement, Johnston will serve a five-year sentence on each count, but the terms will run at the same time, or concurrently. But Johnston must undergo a sexual offender evaluation and will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.
The two charges could have netted Johnston a maximum of 10 years, as each count carries a 1 to 5 year penalty as a Class D felony offense.
Johnston admitted to the crimes before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay during the hearing last Monday, and stated that he had done so of his own accord and had not been promised any benefits.
