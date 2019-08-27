Corbin man identified as sailor killed during Pearl Harbor

A Corbin man has been identified as one of the 429 crewmen that died on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class Ulis C. Steely, 25, of Corbin, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Oct. 15, 2018 by using new forensic techniques.
Dean and Lorrie Steely of Lucerne Valley, California, said on Monday in an email to The Times-Tribune that their grandfather will finally be coming home to be laid to rest at 11 a.m. October 5 with a service at Corinth Cemetery in Corbin.
"It was a bitter-sweet experience, discovering that our grandfather would finally be coming home, however, the harsh reality of the story the documents told us is that Ulis was a 25-year-old man, who dedicated his life to serving in the Navy, which he had chosen to make his career," they said in an email. "Unfortunately he never came home and left behind a wife and two young sons. Ulis applied for enlistment on July 11, 1934 just five days before his 18th birthday. On August 14, 1938 he extended his enlistment another two years, and in August 1940 he extended his enlistment by four more years. His records reveal a loyal American who desired to attend Annapolis, but ultimately gave his life serving his Country."
On Dec. 7, 1941, Steely was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Steely.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemeteries.
In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.
The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Steely.
Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.
To identify Steely's remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
DPAA is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,674 still unaccounted for from World War II, of which approximately 30,000 are assessed as possibly-recoverable.
Steely's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
