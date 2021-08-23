Corbin man indicted by Laurel grand jury for DUI crash that injured 3 juveniles

LONDON — A 21-year-old Corbin man was indicted by a Laurel County grand jury for four counts of first-degree assault among other charges for a crash that occurred on March 2 that resulted in five being injured.
Jesus Alberto Torres was arrested at 12:18 a.m. March 3 by Laurel County Sheriff's Office deputies after two juveniles were airlifted from the scene of the single-vehicle crash near the KY 770 bridge in southern Laurel County. He had been released from jail on June 30.
The Laurel County grand jury also charged him with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; three counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; operating a motor vehicle without an operator's license; failure to wear a seatbelt; reckless driving; and no or expired Kentucky registration receipt.
When Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they located a gray colored Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the crash and learned through investigation that the driver, Torres, and another male passenger received injuries along with three juvenile females who were also in the vehicle were injured.
Two of the juvenile females were airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The other passengers were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
