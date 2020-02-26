A shooting incident on November 15, 2019, now has a Corbin man facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
A Laurel grand jury returned an indictment against 26-year-old Alexander Bobby Anders of 604 West 6th Street in Corbin, stemming from the incident in which he endangered the lives of two passengers in a vehicle.
The indictment states that on the date listed, Anders damaged a 2012 Cadillac CTS, causing more than $1,000 damage. The other two charges claim that Anders shot a gun into the vehicle in which two people were passengers. - thereby "wantonly and with manifest indifference to the value of human life" creating "a danger of death or serious physical injury" to both passengers.
Anders is currently on bond and is scheduled for a court appearance on March 26. Following the indictment, Anders' bond was set at $25,000 at 10% with home incarceration or $10,000 cash. As part of his release, he was ordered to have no firearms, no drugs or alcohol, no contact with either victim and no further violations.
Two men who broke into a Laurel County church and caused damages of over $1,000 on Nov. 16, 2019 were also indicted.
Leonard D. Jones, 54, and Vernon Lee Wilson, 51, both of 8220 North Laurel Road in London, are charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief for breaking into the northern Laurel County church and causing damages to four doors of the building. Jones is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender and has three prior felony convictions in Laurel County for drug-related offenses in 2008, 2014 and 2018. Jones remains in custody, held under $20,000 cash bond. Wilson remains on $10,000 surety bond with home incarceration. They are set for a hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on March 23.
Other persons indicted on Friday include:
• Leonard D. Jones, 54, of 8220 North Laurel Road in London - possession of firearm by convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender on Nov. 16, 2019;
• Robert Esley Chadwell, 46, of 180 Ray Overbey Road in London - third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500 for breaking into a business and taking two trailers and 11 tires on Jan. 12, 2020;
• Charles David Steele, 35, of 621 Clarence Gaines Street in Paducah, Kentucky - flagrant non-support of one child from Feb. 1, 2009 to Feb. 2020, and second-degree persistent felony offender for a prior felony conviction for facilitation to manufacture methamphetamine in Laurel County in 2008. Steele was also named in a separate indictment for flagrant non-support of another child from Feb. 2009 through Feb. 2020. He is also charged with second-degree persistent felony offender for the same prior felony offense in 2008.
• Joseph Burley Elliott, 28, of 184 Bertha Hollow Road in Gray - receiving stolen property over $500 on Jan. 15 for possessing a stolen air compressor, and second-degree persistent felony offender for a prior felony conviction of receiving stolen property under $10,000 in Knox County in 2015.
• Jonathan Edward McClure, 41, of 3210 Hawk Creek Road in London - flagrant non-support of two children from January 2006 through February 2020.
• John David Montgomery Richards, 34, of 176 Fritts Lane in Corbin - second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief on Nov. 27 for breaking into and damaging a privately owned residence. He is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender with a prior felony conviction in Knox County in 2018.
• Lawrence Martin Willis Jr., 49, and Rebecca L. Bates, 37, both of 1055 KY 1223 in Corbin - receiving stolen property over $500 and trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces on June 4, 2019. They are accused of possessing a dollar bill change machine and two safes that had been stolen from a business.
• Rebekah Susan Golden, 30, of 47 Ridgewood Lane in Corbin - receiving stolen property over $500 on Nov. 30 for possessing motorcycle parts stolen from a 2000 Suzuki.
• Ashley Virginia Hurley, 33, of 202 Chapel Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 2, 2019. Hurley had glass pipes and hitter pipe and methamphetamine in an area where a 22-month-old, 8-month-old, and 3-year-old child were present and had access to the drug.
• Amy Jo Henderlight, 49, of 9 Hamlin Street in Corbin - second-degree possession of controlled substance (cocaine) and complicity to commit second-degree criminal trespass on Aug. 2, 2019.
• John Thomas Jones, 29, of 348 Ott Road in Corbin - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense on March 19, 2019 for selling a quantity of methamphetamine.
• Lawana Gail Estep, 44, of 204 Pine Lick Road in Manchester - second-degree forgery, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking under $500 on Sept. 13, 2019. Estep cashed a forged check for $300 on a business, took $10,900 and $300 from an individual.
• Johnny James Shoupe, 65, of 10960 East Laurel Road in London - two counts of possession of handgun by a convicted felon on Oct. 23. He has a prior felony conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine in federal court in the eastern district in Michigan in 2013.
Shoupe was also named in another indictment returned on Friday. He is charged with Debbie Lynn Hubbard for an Oct. 23 incident in which the two pointed a gun at two police officers and possessed a quantity of Oxycodone, Oxymorphine, methamphetamine and marijuana while a four year old and six year old were present in the home.
• Marty Dwayne Gray, 43, of 83 Rosabud Lane in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance on Sept. 9, 2019 for possessing over 2 grams of methamphetamine. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender with prior felony convictions of unlawful possession of meth precursors in Fayette County in 2005 and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance in Clay County in 2016.
• Arville J. Thomas Jr., 49, also known as Arvile J. Thomas and Orville Thomas Jr., of 25 McWhorter Road in London - flagrant non-support of a minor child from May 2002 to February 2020, and first-degree persistent felony offender with two prior felony convictions for burglary in 1993 and trafficking methamphetamine in 2000 in Laurel County.
• Jessica Sue Rice, 34, also known as Jessica Silcox, of 813 Hwy. 62 West in Beattyville, Kentucky - flagrant non-support of a minor child from March 2012 until February 2020.
• Melody Ann Anderson, 38, also known as Melody Ann Walters and Melody Ann Hisel, of 231 Head of Cutshin Road in Yeadduss, Kentucky - flagrant non-support of her child from May 14, 2015 through February 2020.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not indicate guilt or innocence.
