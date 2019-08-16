A Corbin man led police in a vehicle pursuit which then turned into a foot pursuit Thursday afternoon before he was caught and arrested.
Mickey Wayne Grubb, 18, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. after Laurel County Sheriff's Office Major Chuck Johnson said he observed Grubb's vehicle travel through the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery Road and McClure Bridge Road in southern Laurel County at a high rate of speed and fail to stop at a stop sign.
Johnson said he activated his emergency equipment, but Grubb failed to stop, continuing several miles nearly striking two individuals standing along the roadway.
Grubb's vehicle then lost control on Barron Road striking an embankment where it became disabled bursting into flames and the suspect fled on foot. Following a foot chase by Sheriff's deputies, the suspect was taken into custody.
In addition, a release from the Sheriff's Office said Grubb had earlier fled from Kentucky State Police Trooper Michelle Lang on Laurel Whitley Road, approximately six miles south of London. The release said Grubb had allegedly nearly struck Trooper Lang when she attempted a traffic stop after reportedly observing Grubb's vehicle driving in a reckless manner. As Trooper Lang attempted to exit her patrol car, Grubb nearly struck her and fled, according to the release.
Grubb was located a short time later when Major Johnson said he observed the vehicle run a stop sign at a high rate of speed in the vicinity.
Laurel County Sheriff's deputies charged Grubb with first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer is victim, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelt, improper equipment and second-degree criminal mischief.
In addition, Deputy Travis Napier charged Grubb with receiving stolen property under $10,000 after law enforcement said it was determined that he had allegedly stolen a 2006 white colored Chevrolet Silverado off Byble Road between August 8 and August 13 .
In addition, KSP Trooper Lang charged Grubb with reckless driving, improper turning, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer is victim and improper equipment.
Grubb was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
