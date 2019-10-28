Corbin man wanted for charge of first-degree assault

LAUREL COUNTY — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the location of Jason Blevins of Corbin. Blevins is wanted for first-degree assault, after an incident where a male was stabbed.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office release, Blevins reportedly stabbed the man in the abdomen and chest while at a business on KY 312, about 10 miles south of London, on Thursday.
The victim was take to Baptist Health Corbin before being airlifted to a trauma hospital, according to the release.
Blevins is 34, 5-foot, 8-inches tall and 170 pounds. His address is listed as Edgewater Forest Drive, Corbin.
To report a tip, call 606-864-6600, email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com or message on Facebook at Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
