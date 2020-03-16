Corbin Senior Center to temporarily close its doors

CORBIN — At the recommendation of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the Corbin Senior Center temporarily closed its doors to patrons at the end of the day Friday.
Beverly Faulkner, Corbin Senior Citizens Center Director, said the center will indeed be closing its doors to patrons effective Friday. However, the center will continue delivering meals to patrons already enrolled in the delivery program and will offer a pickup program for patrons who were receiving meals in house.
In a press release sent out Friday afternoon, Gov. Beshear recommended the temporary closure of senior centers to help halt the spread of the virus for those most vulnerable.
“Area agencies have submitted plans already to modify their delivery of meals. We are going to do everything we can to deliver meals to these seniors at home or through drive-through stations at senior centers,” said Gov. Beshear. “Staff at the centers are prepared to deliver the meals or set up ways to provide them. The Department of Aging and Independent Living is able to transfer 19% of meal funds to a home delivery setting and I am going to use the state of emergency to fund whatever else we need to provide every meal. But, we also need everyone to try to help and check on a homebound senior.”
Next week’s closure is operating on a trial run, according to Faulkner, but she suspects it to be longer. Patrons wishing to pick up a packaged meal will need to notify the center by noon one day in advance. Patrons will drive up, remain outside and staff members will deliver them. Faulkner emphasizes that no-one will be allowed inside.
On average the Corbin Senior Center delivers 43 meals per day and serves approximately 57 in house each day. Faulkner said over the last week her numbers in house have decreased.
“I’ve had some seniors who had family members tell them not to get out in public because they do have health problems,” said Faulkner.
Shelia Mills, Site-Based Director, doesn’t have a lot of family left and considers the men and women who come to the center to be like her aunts and uncles. Friday, Mills spent the day asking those men and women for their contact information and if they wanted her to check in on them next week while the center wasn’t receiving patrons.
“A lot of them live alone,” said Mills. “I told them they can give me their number if they’d like me to call and check on them.”
By noon on Friday Mills had two pages of phone numbers. She plans on checking up on her seniors who are more like family. She will ask them how they are feeling and perhaps just talk with them a while as a good majority of the seniors use the center a social facility.
Mills and Faulkner spent Friday getting seniors prepared for what the next week and potentially coming weeks may look like. They’ve offered them books, magazines and puzzles to take home with them while the center is shutdown.
Most of the seniors at the center Friday were in good spirits as they prepared for the transition week ahead of them. Many seemed not to be worried about COVID-19 but were taking precautions.
The Knox County Senior Center and the senior center in Williamsburg are following similar protocol.
Any seniors with questions regarding the temporary closure can call the center at 606-528-0100.
