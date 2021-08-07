CORBIN—After over two decades with the company, local store manager Toshua Harrell was honored on Friday morning for her hard work and dedication to her Walmart Supercenter as an “Every Day Hero.”
The Walmart and PepsiCo campaign, “Every Day Heroes,” celebrates a select group of Walmart associates across the U.S. who have went above and beyond for their teams, their customers, and their communities throughout the pandemic. Harrell was one of just six Walmart associates from throughout the nation given this honor.
“When we talk about heroism, we often think of the spectacular, but simple acts of service, kindness and enthusiasm that make all the difference, especially during challenging times,” a press release said. “The Every Day Heroes listed below have gone to remarkable lengths to serve others, and so many of us are inspired by how they live our Walmart values. We’re thankful not only for the work these associates have done but also for who they are as people.”
Harrell has been with Walmart for over 20 years, as she began as an hourly associate in the cosmetics department in Middlesboro in 1999. From there, Harrell worked her way up, first becoming a department manager, then assistant manager and then co-manager. Harrell then moved to store manager of the Barbourville Walmart where she stayed for a year and a half before becoming store manager of the Corbin Walmart.
While in Barbourville, throughout the pandemic, Harrell helped to spread joy amongst her associates by gifting them with Easter treat bags, hero pins and even personal pizzas to help keep their spirits high in such trying times. Harrell helped lead her previous Walmart in Barbourville to Hometown Store of the Year, where she hopes to eventually lead Corbin’s store to, as well.
Harrell admitted she had never planned to stay with Walmart but after seeing the possibilities that were there for her, she stayed and just continued moving up in the company.
“With Walmart, anything is possible,” she said. “I’m a country girl in Appalachia and I’m a store manager now of a large Supercenter. The possibilities are endless with Walmart, you can grow your career just working hard, having integrity and you can go anywhere.”
Harrell was celebrated throughout the day on Friday, with cake and a cookout with her Walmart associates and customers, as well as a special recognition ceremony that morning where other Walmart associates spoke of Harrell’s tireless work.
“We are here for a very exciting reason today and that’s to recognize your store manager, Toshua, as a local hero, an every day, local hero,” said Mike Huber, Market Human Resource Manager at Walmart.
“I appreciate you being a strong female leader for the company and you’re kind of setting the way for other female leaders to step up and promote, so I really do appreciate that,” said Brittany Reid, Market Health and Wellness Director at Walmart. “I look forward to seeing what you’re going to do here in the store.”
Beginning July 22, select Frito-Lay products in Walmart stores have been specially packaged to recognize and celebrate associates like Harrell. Each product features a QR code linking to a site where customers can learn firsthand how these Every Day Heroes, such as Harrell, have made an impact through their work.
“I appreciate everybody who has helped me along my journey, has been a part of my team,” Harrell said to her Walmart associates. “I couldn’t do this without you all.”
