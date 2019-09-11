CORBIN — Two children were found in unfit living conditions after Laurel County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist social services at a residence Monday afternoon.
Laurel Sheriff's deputies arrested Casey Renée Laws, age 33, of Corbin at approximately 4:59 p.m. at the residence on Warren Chandler Road, approximately five miles south of London.
Deputies reported finding the interior of the residence not fit for living conditions and found Laws with her two children there. Deputies described the inside of the residence as having piles of trash along the walls with bugs crawling all over the floor and tables. Spoiled and rotten food was also laying about the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
In addition, drug paraphernalia was located within the residence.
Laws was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal abuse – child 12 or under and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laws was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
