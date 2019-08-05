A permanent home, the first high school graduating class, sports teams and record enrollment.
Those are the accolades of Cornerstone Christian School as it prepares for a new school year next week.
While the new school year does not officially begin until Aug. 12, staff and students gathered on Thursday to celebrate all the new facets of the private Christian school at their new location at Soul's Harbor Church.
Soul's Harbor Pastor Bro. Ronnie Ball welcomed the school to their location off KY 192, explaining that the church had considered establishing a school to instill Christian values to children in the community through an educational facility. Cornerstone Christian School Principal Joe Allen said the school needed a permanent place to continue its programs, and that the two organizations simply worked together to merge their dreams. The past year, the two achieved the four-year process to make those dreams become a reality.
"We have the housing and permanent place to conduct a Christian school," Ball said. "I've always had a vision for a Christian school here, so we met with Mr. Allen and talked about why not merge?"
"We look at it as a mission - we support many missions," he continued. "We support the Good Samaritan House, Chad's Hope in Manchester, missionaries, CCC (Come Unity Cooperative Care). Cornerstone is another mission for us."
Allen said the merger of the school with the church has been a long time dream of the school, which has had numerous changes in location since its establishment.
"We are blessed to have a permanent home here," he said. "The school began in St. William's Church and we've been at several locations since. We've been at Faith Assembly, First Baptist of London, then at the old Lily school, to Corinth (Baptist) and then to First Baptist. Now we have stability."
For Allen, the initial meeting with Ball was a total surprise.
"Bro. Ball called me and said he wanted to meet," Allen said. "For me, it was unexpected and totally out of the blue. He laid out his vision - that they wanted a school and we had a school. All I can say is, it's a God thing."
The move from First Baptist came with much assistance from members of both churches, with many changes to Soul's Harbor. Walls were torn down in some areas and built in others to accommodate a record enrollment of 115 students, archery and basketball teams, and new staff.
The addition of four new staff brings the school's total employees to 21 and includes a multiple of new opportunities for students to grow spiritually and academically. Cornerstone is accredited under the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and has four high school seniors enrolled.
"We'll have our first graduating class this year," Allen said. "We have Don White teaching math, we have D.A.R.E. classes, Barbara and Doug Miller are teaching the P.E. classes and Marcia Threkhold is doing music classes. We are blessed."
ACT prep and Accelerated Reader programs are also available.
Cornerstone Christian School also offers multiple child discounts - the first child is full price, a second child is half price, and additional children can attend for no additional fee. Cornerstone also is supported through donations, including a percentage of grocery costs at both London Kroger locations by signing up for those services. To learn more about Cornerstone Christian School and their programs, contact their office at (606) 862-0509.
