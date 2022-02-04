After 42 years of serving on the Laurel County Tourism Commission, London businessman Caner Cornett is stepping down.
Cornett announced his retirement recently and was honored with a special luncheon at Shiloh's on Jan. 25. He was presented with some tokens of appreciation as well as a special gift.
An avid fan of Kentucky basketball, co-executive directors Kim Collier and Kelly Burton presented Cornett with two tickets to a University of Kentucky men's basketball game.
Cornett, who owns Budget Inn, said the daily operations of the motel are being handled by his son, Cam, but that he would "find plenty to do" around the facility in his free time. He did say that he felt it was time for him to step down from the board and let new leadership step in.
Board chair Tom Handy said that Jason Handy, current president of the Laurel County Hotel/Motel Association, would fill the vacancy on the board.
Commissioners and co-executive directors also discussed several projects for the tourism office as well as on Heritage Hills property. A re-do of the deck at the banquet hall is being reviewed for estimates for repair.
Upcoming events that bring tourists into the area were also discussed, with co-executive directors Kim Collier and Kelly Burton outlining some of those events.
While the ASA archery tournament in May is touted as the largest tourist event for the county, Burton added that she and the city tourism board are working to plan events to keep those tourists in the area for a longer period of time.
Collier and Burton both said the ASA crowd often has hotel and motel rooms booked from Corbin to Berea.
Some of this year's Town Center concerts fall on the weekend of high tourism events and tourism officials are looking to promote those events to tourists as well as the local residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.