Coronavirus: What You Can Do  

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) told Americans to start preparing for the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC states that the best and easiest thing you can do to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is wash your hands!
The CDC does not recommend wearing a facemask to prevent the coronavirus. Only people who have the coronavirus or are showing symptoms should wear a facemask. Wearing a facemask protects others from infection.
What you can do:
· The No. 1 thing to do is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or wipes with at least 60% alcohol.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, like cellphones.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
Symptoms include:
· Dry cough
· Sneezing
· Fever
· Shortness of breath
Those at a higher risk:
· Young
· Elderly
· Those with weak immune symptoms
As the situation is constantly changing, the CDC is the most current and knowledgeable source on a national level. Use the CDC website to stay up to date with the most accurate information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Source: Natalie Jones, Family Health Extension Specialist, University of Kentucky, College of Agriculture
Resources:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html
