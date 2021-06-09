The City of London passed a $16 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1, as well as adopting a revised Ethics ordinance that pertains to all city employees.
The budget includes an expected $690,000 income on property taxes, $200,000 for alcohol licensing fees and $500,000 from packaged alcohol sales tax, and $2,800,000 from the restaurant tax. The restaurant tax estimated income for 2021-2022 is understated from prior years that generated an estimated $3.2 million until the pandemic struck last year. Due to that, the projected income from that tax is lower this year. The estimated revenues from the city's portion of the county's occupational tax is listed as $2.7 million while the city's garbage collection income is expected to reach $3 million.
All in all, the total revenues expected for the General Fund that includes several miscellaneous income sources such as some grants, A.R. Dyche Cemetery revenues, police incentive pay and other items bring the General Fund to $10,777,500. Garbage revenues of $3,480,000 and alcohol revenues bring an additional $700,000 for an overall total of $14,957,500.
Expenditures for the upcoming year include $38,000 for the council member salaries, but an additional $76,200 for Social Security, Medicare, health insurance, retirement, life and dental insurance. Membership fees and construction projects comprise another section of pay-out areas including $1 million for Mill Street construction.
The Mayor's salary lists at $46,000, but adds up with $3,000 in Social Security, $700 for Medicare, $11,000 for retirement, $10,000 for health insurance, $100 for life insurance, and $200 for dental insurance, bringing that section of expenditures to $74,000. The City Attorney's salary of $17,000 is offset by $60,000 in professional fees and other expenses, bringing that total to $82,500.
The clerk salaries are listed at $270,000 but gets a boost with the benefits that total $152,700 additional costs. The building inspector salary is set at $101,000 plus benefits of $51,250 and $3,000 for training. Police salaries are listed as $1,200,000 plus $200,00 incentive pay, plus health, dental and life insurance, Social Security, Medicare and retirement that is all paid by the city, including $20,000 for vehicle maintenance. The London City Fire Department lists $550,000 in salaries with $100,000 incentive pay in addition to other benefits paid in by the city government That area also includes $15,000 in building maintenance and $20,000 for vehicle maintenance. The Street Department salaries are estimated at $791,400 with additional benefits and $30,000 in vehicle maintenance. While there are no listings in the general fund for the sanitation department, there are expenditures of $625,000 in salaries, with $225,000 for a recycling grant and $270,000 for new/used equipment. The Rescue Squad, which has half its costs paid by the city and half by the county governments, lists $91,000 in salaries, with an additional $71,000 for retirement, insurance, Social Security, and Medicare. Risk Management columns show $60,000 in salaries with office supplies, drug testing, trainings and grants, Haz-mat management and other expenses totaling $141,950.
Council members also approved the city's new ethics code that prohibits city employees including elected officials, from conducting business with a family member. Family members under the new policy means a spouse, former spouse, child, stepchild, parent, step parent, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, in-laws, uncle, aunt, niece/nephew, first cousin or anyone living in the same household that could be claimed as a dependent for tax purposes. That restriction, however, will not affect any current employees who are "grandfathered in" under the former ordinance.
City employees, under the new ordinance, are defined as mayor, council member, city clerk, building inspector, risk management, fire chief, police chief, public works superintendent, tourism director, utility commission superintendent, city attorney, anyone who fills a non-elected office and a member of any city agency, board or commission who was appointed to that position by the mayor.
