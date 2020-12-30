Two special called city council meetings this week will finalize the annexation orders that will expand London city limits across Interstate 75 near the hospital as well as along the interstate to the Exit 29 area of the county.
In a meeting on Monday, the two annexation measures passed unanimously, with councilmen Daniel Carmack and Judd Weaver exchanging motions and seconds for both projects.
The ordinance, officially called "Final Annexation Ordinance 2020-09F," pertains to the property at the intersection of Ky. 192 and Esquire Lane that is owned by Elmo Greer and Sons Inc. and Elmo Greer and Sons LLC. Previous conversations have indicated that some retail and restaurant developments could go into that area once it is annexed into city limits.
The second ordinance, No. 2020-10F "Final Annexation Ordinance of an Area of Property in the Right of Way of Interstate Highway 75, an Area in West Cumberland Gap Parkway (Highway 25-E) an an Area in the Kentucky Route 770, and Private Property Owned by G & M Oil Company, Inc., located at the Intersection of Interstate 75 and West Cumberland Gap Parkway," pertains to the voluntary annexation request made by the owners of G & M Oil Company, whose property is just off Exit 29. The owners approached the London City Council several years ago, asking to be annexed into London City Limits so they could develop the area into a retail center as well as a partnership with Keeneland for a horse racing track.
That idea went nil, however, as the annexation process did not take place although property owners and local leaders continued to research the possibilities of the city annexing into that area. Under Kentucky law, annexed properties must adjoin existing city limits and London's city limits does not extend that far southward.
Thus, in August, property owners and London city leaders proposed an annexation along Interstate 75 to Exit 29 and those adjoining sections along U.S. 25-E to U.S. 25-S and westward from I-75 along KY 770 to the KY 312 bridge. Any properties along that area have opportunity to voluntarily join into the annexation.
The latest proposal has been met with controversy as well. That area of land along West Cumberland Gap Parkway (U.S. 25-E) and KY 770 lies in southern Laurel County, although most businesses and residences reflect a Corbin mailing address. However, Corbin city limits already extends into Whitley and Knox counties and under Kentucky statutes, a city cannot incorporate into more than two counties - thus preventing Corbin from annexing into that area.
However, the City of Corbin filed a lawsuit against the proposed annexation along Exit 29, stating that the City of Corbin owns the water and sewer service in that area and that London did not give Corbin officials proper notification of the proposed annexation. One business along the U.S. 25-E joined in the lawsuit with Corbin, although the annexation procedure states that annexation is completely voluntary.
Monday's special-called meeting of the London City Council was the first reading of the plan to annex into those areas mentioned above. City Clerk Carol Adams explained that after the publication and passage of the "Intent to Annex" earlier this year, there was a 60-day waiting period before the steps to begin the actual annexation process could begin. The 60-day waiting period ended on Monday, prompting city leaders to take action immediately. The second reading of the "Final Annexation Ordinance" will be held via Zoom meeting on Wednesday (today) at noon.
Council members also discussed an ordinance for curbside shredding services for businesses in London, although there were some questions regarding the operational costs of that program versus the potential earnings. City Streets Director Steve Edge explained that the program would be profitable for the city although he did not provide estimates of the costs to begin and maintain the curbside shredding service. Edge did say the program would create one new job in the city employee roster. Despite those concerns, the first reading of that ordinance also passed unanimously with council members.
Windstream also was approved as the provider of telecommunications for the City of London with their bid for services for the upcoming year.
