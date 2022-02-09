A new, gated community for persons 55+ is now in the works.
During Monday's monthly meeting of the London City Council, the six-member board unanimously approved a resolution from True Choice Development to annex into London City Limits. City Attorney Larry Bryson said the resolution could be approved but that the city will have to pursue the annexation process. Bryson added that other property owners in the vicinity had also expressed a desire to be included in city limits but that the legal aspects would come later for the actual annexation process. Presiding over the meeting was Councilman Judd Weaver, in the absence of Mayor Troy Rudder.
City Building Inspector Doug Gilbert presented a drawing of the proposed housing development that will include 60 housing units, a clubhouse, a pool, a driving range and an indoor golf course. Gilbert said the project, created by his son Kris and in conjunction with IGot Communities in which his wife Debbie is involved, would offer a safe communal living area for seniors wishing to reside near persons of their own age and interests. Gilbert added that another 40 Norwegian style homes would be constructed in the rear of the complex.
"There will be 40 more patio homes, not the brick and mortar kind we all have, but made from wood and designed to blend in with the wooded area in the back," he said.
The Hills at Emerald Greens, off KY 192 near the London Country Club, will also offer sidewalks and walkways for bicycling and walking. Gilbert said persons residing in the new living complex would have access to golf carts for transportation around the facility.
"There will be a clubhouse and a pool, a driving range, and an indoor golf course," he added.
Gilbert said the idea for elderly living communities has proven beneficial already. His son, Kris, constructed four apartments in Foster Heights for elderly residents, and it has already proven successful.
"They like to sit outside on their porch and associate with other people their age," Gilbert said. "They are all very happy there."
Gilbert said some traffic flow in that area had already subsided since the apartments had been constructed and occupied.
