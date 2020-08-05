Establishing and updating ordinances was the main topic of Monday's meeting of the London City Council, although not all were approved during that meeting.
What was approved was the first reading of an ordinance to rezone property on Rebecca Lane, owned by Lauren and Linda Hostetter, where they hope to establish a business. That property is now zoned as R-2, or residential area, and the Hostetters requested that the property be rezoned to C-2, for commercial property.
City Building Inspector Doug Gilbert said a hearing on the rezoning had been held on July 16 before the Planning and Zoning Commission with only one person attending, and that person having no objections to the zoning change.
The change will be published in The Sentinel Echo and will be effective on the date of that publication.
Another ordinance discussed pertains to establishing a Code Enforcement Board that outlined increased fines for businesses and individuals who violate the code. Anyone charged with violations of the city's restaurant tax ordinance and other ordinances will be fined $100 for the first offense, $300 fine for second offense and $500 fine for the third and any succeeding offense. The ordinance also added the following:
"No business license shall be issued to the individual or business until the Tourism tax assessment and fines are fully paid. Any existing business license shall be revoked until tax assessments and civil fines are paid."
The ordinance amending the existing development code for the city was also on the agenda, raising the fine from $100 to $200 for violations. That ordinance pertains to mobile, manufactured, qualified manufactured home park and modular home park that may have been damaged or destroyed by fire or other natural disasters. "Compatibility standards to be considered include, but not limited to the compatibility in terms of assessed value with existing housing located with a one-eighth mile or less radius from the proposed location of the replacement home." That includes features that have a significant impact on the overall value of the home, the ordinance states.
Storage buildings, garages, portable mobile storage container and accessory structures must meet the city's requirements and be placed in the rear or side yards only and is changed from 15 feet to 10 feet and cannot be constructed within 10 feet of any property line. Accessory buildings cannot be located in the front yard of any residence, and no more than two of those units will be allowed per lot.
The ordinance also states that "recreational units, equipments, boxes or crates will be allowed for living, sleeping or housekeeping purposes when parked or stored on a residential lot."
Council members also discussed the establishment of treatment centers near existing businesses, which some business owners have said has had a negative impact on their business. But restricting those businesses to specific areas could create some problems. Carmack said he realized that treatment centers are a needed commodity in the community but that their locations by other businesses have caused customers to be uncomfortable while in the area. City Attorney Larry Bryson said some of those problems arise when realtors sell property to treatment facility operators in a commercial zoned area when treatment centers could be residential facilities.
Mayor Troy Rudder added that the city had been in contact with a property owner with dilapidated property and that the property owner is now willing to sell.
"He's actually waiting on the city to give him a price," Rudder said.
The exact property was not named during the meeting.
Rudder added that some of the city's streets would undergo repairs, through designated funds from the city and from a grant, bringing the total funds for road improvement to $250,000.
Council members also addressed some complaints concerning "junkyards" where several wrecked vehicles are stored. Rick Cochrane, city safety officer, said there were some places where as many as seven cars were stored at a residence. Wrecker services and body shops are excluded from that description, although they are required to keep the wrecked vehicles in the back of an existing business and cannot use another property for additional storage.
Cochrane said this was a "major issue" that needed to be addressed, adding that any wrecker or storage facility was required by the state to construct a fence around the area - at least 10 feet tall.
He cited one wrecker service within city limits that stores wrecked vehicles until the insurance company picks them up - which is permissible under the state law and city ordinance. What is not permissible is to let those vehicles sit for weeks, months or years.
City Inspector Doug Gilbert added that some junkyards were defined as places to repair and store "recycled" vehicles but still fell under the restrictions of having a fence in place.
Council members also discussed an ordinance outlining the procedures for food truck operations within the city. Councilman Judd Weaver abstained from voting on the issue, stating that he is currently operating a food truck on his property on Main Street.
The proposed ordinance addresses "mobile self contained food units" and the fees and regulations they must abide by. That brought up the question of how these units dispose of their garbage, with councilmen Daniel Carmack and Steve Berry questioning whether those units had to be involved with the London Utility Commission. Carmack said with the already established fees for mobile food units, any additional fees for recycling bins added could result in those vendors not setting up in London. Carmack said food truck vendors already pay $125 a year, $25 license fee and $40 for insurance and additional fees for recycling bins from the city utility commission might be a deterrent in those food trucks wanting to set up in the city.
The issue was then tabled until another meeting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the London Community Center meeting room.
