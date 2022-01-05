A restrictive ordinance regarding potential adult entertainment facilities in London City Limits underwent its second reading on Monday night, approved unanimously by the six council members present for the London City Council meeting.
The ordinance restricts potential adult entertainment facilities from being within 1,000 feet of schools and colleges, churches, government offices, parks, malls, religious establishments, another adult entertainment facility and facilities that sell or serve alcohol. It also forbids such facilities from locating in residential and commercial areas under the city's zoning laws. Council members reiterated that they are not in favor of any such facilities in city limits and that the ordinance, which has received much controversy, is as "strict as the law will allow."
Mayor Troy Rudder and council members have stated in the past that they do not advocate for such facilities coming to London and imposed the restrictions on such facilities in hopes of discouraging potential businesses from locating in the area. The ordinance passed previously with a 500 foot restriction from facilities listed above, but was later revised to restrict facilities from locating within 1,000 feet.
Under state law, the city council cannot forbid such establishments. Therefore, to impose strict regulations where such facilities can locate is the maximum effort that can be enacted.
An audience member who is opposed to adult entertainment facilities had spoken to Councilman Daniel Carmack and attended Monday night's meeting. She said she understood the restrictions as presented, knowing that council members have undergone criticism over the ordinance, but now understands the reason for the restrictions as a means to discourage such businesses from locating in London. Some council members said they have continued to receive calls of concern since the new revised ordinance was presented last month; however, those commenting said they had explained the purpose of the ordinance to citizens voicing concerns and that those residents understood the reason for the ordinance and the restrictions now.
Council members also approved an ordinance regarding the City Clerk position and duties involved. City Attorney Larry Bryson stated the purpose of that ordinance was to update the city's ordinance to comply with state laws. Bryson stated the issue had not been addressed in the city ordinances, first mentioning one passed in 1948 and another in 1983.
The new ordinance identifies the City Clerk as "the bridge" between council members and the mayor's office and the public, and outlines the duties of the City Clerk specifically relating to various commissions under city government. Those include Planning & Zoning, London City Utility Commission, Zoning Adjustment Board, collection of the city's restaurant tax which is then distributed back to the City of London Tourism Commission, issuance and recording of licenses, and permits and other duties. The ordinance also states that the City Clerk cannot be removed from office without specific documentation from the mayor of failure to perform delegated duties appropriately or other reasons.
The need for a utility truck for the London Fire Department - and the lack of available trucks - was presented before council members by London Fire Chief Carl Hacker. Hacker asked that advertisements for bids be posted for the truck.
"We need a support truck - a pickup truck with four wheel drive, a 1500 or greater," Hacker said. "We surplussed one truck so we're asking for bids for a pickup truck with equipment."
City Attorney Bryson added that the bids could be extended for a specific period of time, suggesting that the motion by council members reflect that. He emphasized that although bids could be let, the availability of a truck may still not happen until April or May, due to the lack of "chips" for the vehicles that occurred during the shutdown of factories manufacturing those parts during the pandemic.
Mayor Rudder said the state contracts were being done away with and that Chevrolet and Ford vehicles may not be available. Hacker responded that the make of the truck was unimportant, adding, "Beggars ain't choosy."
Bryson also told council members that the inclusion of the Greer property along KY 192 into city limits needed updating, due to the death of surveyor Ralph Peters last year. Bryson said the documentation is required by state agencies, which council members supported enacting. Bryson also mentioned that the property along Exit 29, which the City of London annexed, was also surveyed by Peters, although that annexation is being challenged by the City of Corbin and the case has not yet been settled.
London Police Chief Darryl Kilburn also recognized two officers who were awarded Supervisor of the Year and Officer of the Year. The Supervisor of the Year award was given to Jacob Bormann. Joey Robinson received the Officer of the Year award. Kilburn also explained that the facial hair on officers is a fundraiser for the police department.
"This is our third year of doing that. We usually start in January, but it was a tough year last year so we started early," he explained. "We have a $25 entry fee to grow facial hair, with the money being given to the local Backpack Club."
Carmack also initiated a special called meeting of council members for next week to review the city budget and plan for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends on June 30. That meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the London Community Center meeting room.
