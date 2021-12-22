Equipment for emergency services is costly, but the London City Council is continuing to support the efforts of city emergency crews in purchasing the needed items.
In a special-called meeting on Friday, the council approved a bid to purchase a new dump truck for the city streets department. Steve Edge, director of the city streets and sanitation department, said only one bid had been received. Edge said the new dump truck was badly needed, with council members voting to purchase the new truck.
Edge also addressed some surplus equipment, which council members agreed to add into the surplus equipment list from the London City Fire Department. Edge said his department had several trucks, a road tractor and an old dump truck with a "bad motor" that needed to be sold. London Fire Chief Carl Hacker had previously asked for equipment to be advertised and sold as surplus. Those items include a 2003 Ford 550 service truck.
"We just use it to haul hoses. It has a 6.0 motor - this is the third motor we've put in it and had the turbo rebuilt," Hacker said. "We need to buy another one to replace it."
Councilmen Bobby Joe Parman and Daniel Carmack both questioned the feasibility of selling the old truck and using that revenue as a down payment on a new vehicle. Edge said he was not sure of the value of the truck, but after more discussion, councilman Judd Weaver made a motion to declare the old truck as surplus and get action moving on getting a new truck for the department.
Hacker added that using the state contractors have said the backup in trucks could prevent the purchase until May, with Mayor Troy Rudder telling Hacker to contact local dealerships for possibly purchasing a truck before then. The estimated price of a new truck ranges between $30,000 to $35,000.
The council then went into executive session to discuss potential litigation, with no action taken.
