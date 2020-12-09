It was out with the old and in with the new at the monthly meeting of the London City Council on Monday evening.
The first item on the agenda was the swearing in of council members, two of whom will officially take office in January.
City Attorney Larry Bryson officiated the ceremony, but not before giving a brief history of the clause in the Kentucky Constitution that requires elected officials to deny taking part in a duel. Bryson said although the Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton duel on July 11, 1804 on the Hudson River was the most famous duel in American history, a duel between Andrew Jackson and Charles Dickinson on Kentucky's Green River 26 years later was the reason for the clause in the state constitution that disqualifies anyone involved in a duel from holding state office. Dueling has since been determined unlawful but the Kentucky Constitution retains that clause for elected officials.
Bryson then administered the Oath of Office to the 2021-2023 council members: Danny Phelps, Judd Weaver, Kip Jervis, Kelly Smith Green, Daniel Carmack and Bobby Joe Parman. Greene returns to the city after a two-year absence with an unsuccessful run for Mayor in 2018. Jervis is a newcomer to the council. Greene and Jervis fill the spots vacated by current council members Noah White and Steve Berry, neither of whom sought re-election in the 2020 race.
Council members also accepted the appointment of Marcy Berry as City Clerk, replacing long-time clerk, Carol Adams. Adams is retiring on Dec. 31. Berry has been previously employed by the City of London and was among 12 applicants for the position before being selected by an interview committee, said Mayor Troy Rudder.
Once the swearing in ceremony was complete, council members addressed the Ethics Ordinance. Councilman Judd Weaver, who first questioned the issue, said action on that committee gave council members "the opportunity to change" the current ordinance.
Rudder added that the current ordinance was established in 2012 and that the policies reflected in that had been incorporated into the employee handbook for city employees.
Weaver then said he thought the new committee to review the existing ordinance should include three city leaders, with himself volunteering the head the committee and having Rudder and Carmack as two of the other members.
Council members also approved a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Local Government, with Safety Officer Rick Cochrane stating that he had applied for COVID-19 relief funds. Those approved for London totaled $578,000 and will include $181,000 in funds for employees who are quarantined during the pandemic. Rudder then said only one city employee had contracted the coronavirus thus far - not a bad ratio for 124 employees. He added, however, that several city employees had been quarantined due to family members being exposed to or diagnosed as positive COVID cases.
A new software program that would consolidate many of the city's programs was also discussed. Weaver said he had researched the company developing the program for the past two years and had received positive feedback with any questions or concerns he had voiced.
City Building Inspector Doug Gilbert also said the program would eliminate fines for those violating building codes or upkeep by placing liens against the properties in question - another facet of the software program that would greatly benefit the city's business operations.
Rudder also commented on the effect of the pandemic and business closings, stating that London has continued to celebrate new businesses opening throughout the crisis.
"We continue to see new businesses opening, in the middle of a pandemic. It's amazing," he said. "We had two ribbon cuttings last week and have two this week so we're still growing."
Carmack then praised City Tourism director and city employees for their hard work and successes with Town Center Park.
"Town Center is full of people when the weather is permittable, taking pictures and walking around, day and night," he said. "I'd like to recognize Chris (Robinson) and his team for their hard work. Town is beautiful and we've got new stores opening on Main Street."
Carmack also praised the Brown Bag giveaway on Saturday, which offered fruits and candy to children in need. That effort was a collaboration of the London City Fire Department, London City Police and Kentucky State Police, along with volunteers assisting in organizing and distributing the bags.
