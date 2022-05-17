It's been over 20 years since the mayor position has received a pay raise.
But the growth of the city over the past two decades prompted council members to question the amount delegated for the mayor salary as part of a special-called meeting last week.
City Attorney Larry Bryson told council members that pay raises for the mayor are clearly defined under state law - adding that pay raises can only be changed during the last year of a mayoral term and must be approved before the first Monday in May.
However, the discussion for a pay raise for the mayor position came a week late, being placed on the agenda eight days after the deadline had passed.
The rules set by the Kentucky Department of Local Government state: "City council shall establish the compensation of every elected city official no later than the first Monday in May in the year in which the officer is elected. An elected officer's compensation shall not be changed after his or her election or during his or her term of office."
Council members asked if the mayor position was subject to cost of living raises, with London Mayor Troy Rudder stating that over the years, the mayor's pay has been raised $1,000 - now reaching $46,000. He added that the mayor's pay has not been raised since the Ken Smith administration. Prior to that, council members Kelly Greene and Daniel Carmack said that "London is growing" and that the mayor's pay should be increased to accommodate the additional duties for a larger city. Greene suggested $60,000, then asked if the council could list a starting salary that would increase over the years.
Councilman Daniel Carmack ended that discussion by saying, "This matter is moot. We can't do this because the first Monday in May has already passed."
That also led into a discussion of term limits for both the mayor and council members, which was also on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. Councilman Danny Phelps said he agreed with term limits and had advocated it in the past. After some discussion, council members agreed that the mayor position should carry a two-term limit (two four-year terms), then after "sitting out" one term a candidate could run for the same spot again.
Term limits for council members ranged from three to four terms, since council members are elected for two-year terms. Phelps asked if council member terms could be "staggered," meaning that three of the six members could be elected one year and the remaining three in the next year. Bryson said that would involve many legal challenges.
However, under rules followed by the KDLG, it states: "The city may change the manner of election of city officers within the provisions of division (A) by ordinance, except that no change shall be made earlier than 5 years from the last change." It continues to state that the city will pay the costs of city elections if they are held "at a time other than prescribed by law for elections generally."
Bryson added that any changes to pay or terms must be done through an ordinance, which must be read publicly on two separate occasions. Once a second reading has been approved, the ordinance must be published in the local newspaper, becoming effective on the date of publication.
Council members also discussed revising the 2021-2022 budget to allow funds for a special attorney. City Clerk Marcy Berry said there was $18,388 in the Legal Fees fund. Council members reviewed the estimated fees to retain Robert Duncan as their attorney to range between $10,000 to $20,000, stating that $10,000 could be taken from this year's Legal Fees fund and budgeting the remainder from the 2022-23 budget that begins on July 1 - if needed. Berry added that the budget included a section for Professional Fees that could also be used to pay Duncan.
Councilman Phelps said he believed the expenditure was "a waste of money," adding that Duncan had answered all of his questions during the Zoom meeting at a prior special-called council meeting. Carmack asked Phelps how it could be a waste of money when Bryson had already stated he represented both the city council and the mayor and had an obvious conflict of interest if the council members initiated any legal action against the mayor.
Judd Weaver interjected that he hoped "we can resolve this quickly without it going past June, or that it won't be as much as he (Duncan) indicated."
With that council members hosted a vote, with Phelps casting the sole "no" vote to hire Duncan. Councilman Bobby Jo Parman abstained from the vote, which passed with the other four council members in favor.
Carmack brought up the topic of hiring a full-time city attorney, whose interests would represent the council. He said the council could hire an attorney to work full-time for the council but maintain a private practice. Phelps responded that Bryson is full-time, with Carmack stating that an attorney to work solely for the city council would not create conflict of interest with other entities that may involve the council. Councilwoman Greene said the contract could be written to reflect the current pay for the city attorney, which is $1,400 per month, plus any additional legal fees for special cases or situations.
After more discussion, council members tabled the topic to conduct more research on the issue.
Council members also voted to close the streets around Town Center Park during the summer concert series, although those streets were not named.
In an executive session, council members discussed two properties listed as "property acquisition." No action, however, was taken on that discussion.
