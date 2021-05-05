May is budget time for most government agencies, and the London City Council approved the first reading of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget during Monday night's regular monthly meeting.
The $16.6 million budget includes a $600,000 carryover for the city's general fund and garbage, $9,000 for Local Government Economic Assistance and $300,000 for alcohol revenue from taxes and licenses. The budget will not be official until the council hosts a second reading, receives approval and is submitted for approval by the state. The 2021-2022 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
The revenues comprising the budget include an estimated $2.8 million from the city's 3% restaurant tax, a $1M grant for Mill Street, a $225,000 recycling grant, $250,000 income from the recycling center, $690,000 for property taxes, and $2.7 million for the city's share of the 1% countywide occupational tax paid in by all persons who work in Laurel County.
The week of May 10 - May 15 has been declared "Small Business Week" with a proclamation signing set for later this week to declare May as "Preservation Month." Julie Rea with London Downtown explained that the local theme is "Live Love Local" and will feature special events celebrating retail, restaurants and family-owned businesses in the community. Rea said the effort is to encourage residents to shop at locally owned stores and that $10,000 in coupons given to customers will be reimbursed to business owners participating.
Monday, May 10 will be Main Street Monday with information about the London Downtown, Kentucky Main Street and National Main Street programs. Tuesday is declared as "Take Out Tuesday" to take home or dine in at local restaurants, while Wednesday encourages a walk through downtown London in recognition of "Wild About Downtown." Long-time businesses and family-owned businesses are the highlight of Thursday's events, which will be known as "Throwback Thursday." "Find It Friday" will highlight the South Laurel High School band's "Pops in the Park" event at Town Center Park. London Downtown will be promoting local craft and food vendors at this event as well, with London Downtown T-shirts available for purchase. Saturday is designated as "Shop Local Saturday" with in-store events and giveaways with London Downtown members hosting a booth at Farmers Market to encourage utilizing local businesses.
Joey Engle, director of Levi Jackson Park, and Rick Cochrane, Safety Officer for the City of London, also asked for a resolution from the council to apply for a $64,000 grant that will improve the trails in the park. Engle explained the money is needed to build bridges over muddy spots, install signage and gravel along the trails, especially those between the fairgrounds property and the J.M. Feltner 4-H camp. He said some drain pipes near the KY 229/Conley Road area needed replaced as well, although most the grant money - if approved - will be applied to improving the trails and trailhead sign. Council members approved that resolution unanimously.
The London-Laurel County Rescue Squad also submitted bids for a new truck, with Chief John Allen explaining that the waiting time for that vehicle would range between seven months to one year. Allen submitted two bids, with the lower bid having the longer wait time.
Other actions included:
• Second reading of ordinance changing Fountaine Lane to Fountaine Drive;
• Second reading of ordinance establishing the position of London City Fire Chief as a position appointed by the mayor. Previously the London Fireman's Club nominated and elected their own chief, but due to the change of volunteer to paid positions over the past years, the Fire Chief will now be considered a city employee. The new ordinance also designates the duties of the fire chief as a "supervisory salaried" position in the city employee roster, manager of the fire department for storage, grants, reports, applications, daily records, and other duties outlined in the ordinance. The new position also requires that the fire chief be a high school graduate, possess firefighter certification, have a minimum of 500 training hours and 10 years experience as a firefighter, five years experience as an officer within the city fire department, be familiar with the layout of the city and extended knowledge of firefighting techniques.
• Discussion of economic development with Paula Thompson reporting that she is working with 15 different entities to entice further economic growth in the county. With one Spec building completed and the construction of JRD Systems currently underway, Thompson said the city and county officials are now seeking property for another industrial park. Thompson said there are three areas of interest although no legal contracts have yet been secured. She reported that interest is high for businesses to locate here and the workforce will arrive from Laurel and surrounding counties. She added that the higher paying jobs will keep people in the area. The current sites in Greer Industrial Park are expected to generate 300 new jobs. Thompson said the Greer Park is filling up fast and additional property for another park and future parks is being
• Approved the municipal road aid cooperative program agreement that will resurface Broad Street and Long Street. Long Street improvements will run from Fifth Street to 11th Street.
• Approved the rate of $115 per hour for the Code Enforcement board hearing officer with members being paid $250 per meeting. This board meets on a "need" basis only.
