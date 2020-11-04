There will be only one new face on the London City Council after Tuesday's election that left two former council members choosing not to pursue another term, leaving two open seats. Those numbers may vary slightly, as mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 election date, although Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said he only expected "a handful" of mail-in ballots to be received.
"We have to count all the ballots by the 10th. After that date, no more ballots will be accepted," Brown said.
According to unofficial numbers released by the Laurel County Clerk's office on Tuesday night, the council members taking office in January will have current members Judd Weaver, Danny Phelps, Daniel Carmack and Bobby Joe Parman returning. The other two seats will be filled by former council member Kelly Smith Greene and newcomer, Kip Jervis. Weaver was the top vote getter in the council race. The top six vote getters of the 10 candidates will fill the seats.
Those results were:
Bobby Joe Parman, 1,307; Judd Weaver, 1,448; Michael Dane Gilpin II, 891; Donnie Lee Philpot, 1,118; Danny Phelps, 1,226; Justin Young, 1.034; Kelly Smith Greene, 1,379; Matthew C. Johnson, 615; Kip Jervis, 1,327; Daniel Carmack, 1,373, and 30 write-in totals.
Greene formerly served two terms on the London City Council, but did not seek a third term, instead choosing to challenge Mayor Troy Rudder for the top seat in the city government in the Mayoral race in 2018. The next Mayoral race will be held in 2022. Mayors serve a four-year term, while the council race occurs every two years.
