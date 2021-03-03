Some revisions of the city's ethics ordinance were approved during Monday night's meeting of the London City Council.
The new ordinance, which underwent its first reading on Monday, changes the existing policies to a more defined scope. The new ordinance establishes a five-member board - all of whom are to be appointed by the Mayor but must be approved by the city council.
Standards of conduct of city employees had little changes but did re-iterate the policies that employees are to abide by, including no business interests that would be considered a conflict of interest with the city's operations and no use of their position to influence "unwarranted privileges" for themselves or family members. While it prohibits employees from accepting payments or favors, it does allow for recognition from public and private organizations in the line of duty of employees.
Nepotism was also part of the new ordinance which prevents hiring of close relatives of city employees. The definition now bars "spouse - including a former spouse, grandparent, grandchild parent, stepchild, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, first cousins or any other person living in the same household" from employment in the city's realm. The section that previously allowed the Mayor to choose a family member - even though that person might be the most qualified candidate for the position - was abolished in the new ordinance. The ethics ordinance also addresses the actual board and outlines its responsibilities including holding meetings and a three-year term. Any vacancies are to be filled within 60 days and meetings will be held at the requests of the chairperson, a written majority of the board members, the Mayor or a majority vote of council members.
The duties, according to the ordinance, are to "initiate, receive and investigate complaints, hold hearings, and make findings of fact in determination with regard to alleged violations." Any criminal activity determined will require the board to present those cases to the county attorney and commonwealth attorney. Those decisions can be appealed by filing with the Laurel Circuit Court within 30 days of the finding and requires the board to keep minutes of every meeting. Those meetings will fall under the Kentucky Open Meetings law, meaning it is open to the public.
Council members also heard from Julie Rea and Chris Corum with the Redbud Ride, which is set for Saturday, April 17. Rea, the interim director of London Downtown, said there were already 700 cyclists registered for this year's ride which will bring "1,000 to 1,200 visitors" to London. Additional registration is expected as well, with an estimated 1,000 cyclists involved. Rea asked for city officers to direct traffic at the intersection of Dixie and Main Streets, as riders will be leaving in small groups that day.
Corum announced another ride that would involve local children, to be held on the same day. The Redbud Ride Jr. was slated to start along Fire-Rescue Drive and go around Carter Street. Corum said while the Redbud Ride brings in visitors to the area, there were not many local persons involved. The event for children would improve that, although the route Corum outlined posed some problems for police and rescue and fire department members. City Police Chief Darrel Kilburn said the rescue vehicles exiting their departments could pose a safety issue for the children as well as for quick response to emergencies. After some discussion, Corum and members of the city fire department and the rescue squad agreed to meet and outline a route for the children's ride.
