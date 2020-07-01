The county government will operate on a $28 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, an action approved during Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
Of the money expected, $3,338,741 is set aside for the road department, $8,993,688 for county jail operations, and $649,020 for the occupational tax revenues. The general fund appropriation is listed as $14,431,201. The Local Government Economic Assistance fund is listed as $124,050, while the Forestry fund has an appropriation of $4,800 and the Local Emergency Preparedness fund shows a $3,001 listing. The Local Government Economic Development fund is the lowest of all budgets at $501.
The 2020-2021 budget also includes 50-cent pay increases for all employees who are paid from the county's general, road and occupational tax funds.
Magistrates also approved the road salt bid to Detroit Salt, which Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said was "the cheapest it's been in years" at $75 per ton.
Bi-monthly meetings for fiscal court was also approved during Thursday's meeting.
County Clerk Tony Brown was present for the meeting and told magistrates that Tuesday's election "went well," thanking the fiscal court for approving additional voting machines for the in-person voting that began on June 8 through Tuesday's primary election day.
Other actions included:
• Accepted 2018 excess fees from Laurel County Sheriff's Office;
• Approved resolution for CARES Act application with is money reimbursed from federal money and distributed through state funds;
• Approved the 2018-2019 fiscal court audit;
• Approved Christian & Sturgeon to perform the 2019-2020 audit;
• Approved the closure of the east end of Colonel Street, with Westerfield explaining that a public hearing was held to discuss concerns but no opposition was presented.
• Approved contract extensions for some CSEPP janitorial staff. Westerfield said some contracts were staggered throughout the year but the approval would set all CSEPP employees' contracts for a December review.
