The county's tax rates for the 2020-2021 year will be lower than last year's rates, being set by the Laurel County Fiscal Court during a meeting on Tuesday morning.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield announced the rates, stating the real property tax and personal property tax rate would be 5.80 cents per $100 of assessment. Last year's rates were 6.0. The motor vehicle and watercraft rates were set at 10.00 cents per $100 of assessment.
"The property tax is lower than last year," Westerfield told the five magistrates in attendance.
District 6 magistrate Richard Bales was not present for Tuesday's meeting.
Magistrates also accepted the tax rates for special districts, with Westerfield noting that the fiscal court only has to accept those rates, not approve them, as submitted to the county government.
Special tax districts and their rates, based on $100 of assessment, were: Soil Conservation, 0.004 cents; County Extension - real property, 3.817; personal property, 5.3792; and motor vehicle, 1.03. Bush Fire District - which includes only a specific section of the Bush community with taxes funding the Bush Fire Department - was set at 5.3; Laurel County Public Library - real property, 8.0 and personal property, 13.83; and Laurel County Health Department - 4.0 cents per $100 assessment on real, personal and motor vehicles. The Bush Fire District also saw a decrease from last year's tax rates, dropping from 5.6 to 5.3 this year.
Those tax rates will be reflected on the property tax statements that will be mailed out in early September.
Westerfield added that the Laurel County School District and East Bernstadt Independent School District rates had not been submitted as of yet. Both boards have set their rates but must conduct a public hearing before those rates can be accepted by the fiscal court. Neither has scheduled that hearing, according to officials with the Judge Executive's office.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown presented a check for $48,817.99 for excess fees collected from the 2019 budget, adding that the office had recently undergone an audit and "did well."
Magistrates also approved a pauper's burial, agreeing to pay the standard $750, and accepted the final no-cost change orders for the new Laurel County Correctional Center project. Also discussed was a pay adjustment for one county worker who was approved a 50 cent per hour raise, according to the jail's pay policy. Jason Ivery was also hired for the county road crew at $11 per hour.
The omission of Barker Spur Road in District 2 in the Lily area into the county road system was also a topic of discussion, with Westerfield stating that the road needed to be added into the county records. Westerfield said the road did not have a CR (County Road) number but had been accepted into the county road system previously.
Westerfield also appointed District 1 magistrate, John Crawford, and District 2 magistrate, Danny Smith, to a committee to review a new road in District 2.
