County employees will see a hike in their insurance rates for the fiscal year beginning on July 1.
During last week's meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, magistrates approved a 5% increase with a no-bid clause with Humana. They did say, however, that the increase was less than had been originally proposed - and was less than last year's increase of 6%.
"We try to keep it as low as we can," said District 2 magistrate, Danny Smith. "It was higher, but we kept working with them to try and keep it from going up too much more. But at least it's lower than last year's."
Accepting the sole bid submitted for a UHF Radio Repeater equipment was also on the agenda, with magistrates approving the bid from London Radio Service for $80,400.
Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield said the purchase is a new radio system that will service the Sheriff's Office, Ambulance Inc., local fire departments and the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
A Laurel native will also be highlighted for her accomplishments. Magistrates voted unanimously to approve the installation of a road sign honoring Kennedy Mosley, who was crowned Kentucky Teen USA last year and competed in the Teen USA pageant last year. The road sign will be placed at the Laurel/Pulaski line on KY 80 (Hal Rogers Parkway) and says, "Kennedy Mosley, Kentucky Teen USA 2021." The sign will remain up for one year. Mosley is the daughter of Jamie and Kristi Mosley and is the second Laurel Countian to wear that crown.
Jamie Mosley, Laurel County Jailer, also submitted the budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, 2022 and ends June 30, 2023. In addition to that report, magistrates also approved the state SAP contract for another year.
David Williams, county CSEPP Coordinator, will wear double hats again - being approved to serve as Secretary/Treasurer of the Bush Fire Department. Williams has been a member of the Bush crew for many years. Bush Fire Department is funded by a special taxing district, established decades ago to help build and fund a department due to its proximity from London and other fire departments in the area. Williams will serve a 3-year contract, with that term expiring in May 2025.
The Laurel County Fiscal Court meets at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, with the exceptions being in November on Thanksgiving Day and in September when it coincides with the World Chicken Festival. The Laurel County Courthouse is closed on Thursday and Friday during the four-day downtown event, which sometimes requires the September meeting to be moved to another date.
Committee meetings are held on the Monday before those meetings. The committees are Transportation & Stream, Budget, Audit and Personnel; Buildings & Grounds, Parks & Recreation and Planning and Zoning; Fire Protection & Emergency Services; Law Enforcement, Jail and Animal Control; and Sanitation and Environmental.
Magistrates are John Crawford, Danny Smith, Bobby Overbay, Jeff Book, Billy Oakley and Richard Bales.
