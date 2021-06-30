County employees will receive a 50-cent raise when the new fiscal year begins next month.
Magistrates approved the pay hike during Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, with Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield adding that the pay raise only applies to departments falling under the umbrella of the fiscal court. That does not include the Laurel County Jail, which sets its own rates. Staff in the Judge Executive's office explained that percentage raises often did not give employees on the lower end of the pay scale much of a payraise; therefore, the county has adopted an "across the board" raise of 50 cents per hour for every employee rather than a percentage raise.
That will also be in effect for five new employees, two on the county road crew and three to replace positions vacated by the retirement of three county employees.
Another benefit coming to the county is the purchase of an Air & Light truck that will be utilized by local volunteer fire departments. Westerfield said the unit would be available to all county fire departments when needed, with magistrates approving the bidding process for such a vehicle unanimously. Westerfield said the truck would benefit county residents and is one of the first in southeastern Kentucky.
The construction of a bike route along US Bike Route 21 will also benefit the county by a signage permit through the state for $2,500. Westerfield said the county government had previously committed that amount to assist with the costs of signage but the money from the state for that purpose "relieves us from our commitment."
Magistrates also approved Resolution 2101-06, which will give the county money from the Opioid Settlement funds. Westerfield explained that 1 1/2% of the money designated to the county would be used to enhance/establish treatment centers for those who have become addicted to opioids and other substances. County Attorney Jodi Albright added that such funds are usually stipulated explicitly for special purposes, and had no doubt that the money received from that settlement would be closely outlined.
As the 2020-2021 fiscal year ends and another one begins July 1, magistrates also approved several annual processes that are due each year. Magistrates voted to approve compensation for "specialized staff:" and the Policy & Procedures manual changes for county employees.
The Laurel County Fiscal Court meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Laurel County Fiscal Court meeting room on the Third Floor of the Laurel County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.
