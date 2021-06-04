The Laurel County Fiscal Court approved a $31.5 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
The budget appropriations sets the general fund at $14,924,388, comprising over 42% of the expected revenues for the upcoming year. The Road Fund lists $5,265,857, while the Jail Fund comprises $9,848,100 - 31.20% of the budget. The jail construction fund is set at $931,537 for the coming year, while the Occupational Tax Fund is listed as $558,800. The total LGEA (Local Government Economic Assistance) fund is listed as $24,050, with $5 listed in the Federal Grant Fund. The LGED (Local Government Economic Development) fund is set at $516, and the LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) lists $5,001.
County employees will also see an increase in health insurance premiums, a 15% increase. Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said he had been working with the insurance company and had wrangled the increase down from 32% to the 15%. Dental and vision coverage, through Humana, will remain the same as last year's premiums, he added.
Magistrates also approved the one bid for a Simulcast communications upgrade, with London Radio Service being the sole bidder. That money, according to Westerfield, will range at $197,200 and will "allow for Emergency Services to better communicate."
Another benefit for emergency responders will be the purchase of an air and light truck. Westerfield asked for approval to advertise for bids for that truck, which he said will be shared among the county's fire departments and other emergency services.
"The county needs this," he said. "Sometimes there are multiple departments on one call, for mutual aid, and they run out of air."
He also thanked District 6 magistrate Richard Bales, chief of the Keavy Fire Department, for the efforts of all volunteer firefighters in the county.
Also approved was a bid for a rebuilt grader transmission and rear end at a cost of $43,000. Westerfield added that $6,000 of that amount would be reimbursed, leaving the county's cost at $37,000.
Magistrates also approved bids for the county road materials for the upcoming year. Asphalt showed a price hike since last year, with Westerfield explaining that asphalt had increased by $95 per ton since last year and would be supplied by ATS, the sole bidder. Likins Oil was the sole bidder for fuel, while Benge Farm Supply secured the plastic pipe bid and Interstate Construction won the bid for supplying metal pipe.
Also approved during last week's meeting were:
• 2021 Waste Tire Grant Agreement
• Re-appointment of Jeffrey Weaver to the London-Laurel County Economic Development board
• Bluegrass Holdings bond agreement with Truitt Brothers, which is done annually
• Interlocal agreement with Local Workforce Development Board that includes 13 counties, including Laurel
• Transfer of property to the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority
• Amendment for a budget amendment in the amount of $3,378,030 for reimbursements
