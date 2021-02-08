Laurel County exceeded the 5,600 mark in diagnosed positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as logging in its 34th death.
The Laurel County Health Department reported the death of an 88-year-old female late Friday evening. That also came with the news that there were four hospitalizations among the 78 new cases on Thursday and Friday, bringing the county's total cases to 5,609. Friday's cases numbered 47 cases that included 24 males and 23 females, with the largest number of cases falling to the area of 18 to 30 years old with 9 new cases, followed closely by the categories of 41 to 50, 51 to 60 and 61 to 70 age brackets with 8 new cases each.
Thursday's cases involved 18 males and 13 females, with the largest number of cases being in the 31 to 40 age group with 8 cases.
There were 86 persons hospitalized as of Friday's report.
The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the county on March 24.
