The death toll related to COVID-19 on the local front continues to climb, with two deaths reported on Monday.
According to the Laurel County Health Department's website, a 68-year-old male and a 42-year-old male became the 29th and 30th victims to the coronavirus within the county.
That news accompanied 71 new cases over the weekend.
Monday's totals were 17 new cases, three of which were hospitalized, along with five other cases previously reported that now require hospitalization. There were 11 males and 6 females testing positive on Monday's totals.
On Sunday, 18 new cases were reported, with 9 males and 9 females being affected.
There 36 cases on Saturday, with one being in a congregate setting. There were 16 males and 20 females who tested positive on that date.
Laurel County's totals now show there have been 5,129 cases since the first case was confirmed on March 24. There have been 37,686 tests performed. There are 94 persons now hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus, but an additional 725 cases have recovered.
A note on the Laurel County Health Department's website states that there had been a glitch in their fax machine, so the 71 new cases reported on Monday could be more and that Tuesday's totals would reflect any changes in Monday's reporting.
