Laurel County reported its 34th COVID-19 related death on Friday, with the total number of diagnosed cases passing the 5,700 mark as of Tuesday evening.
The death of an 88-year-old female was reported, along with four of Friday's cases being hospitalized. As the statewide numbers are decreasing, so are the numbers in the county. There were 31 new cases on Tuesday, with two of those requiring hospitalization. However, the Laurel County Health Department reported that there have been 146 recovered cases.
Tuesday's numbers showed 18 males and 13 females who tested positive, with the highest number being in the 41 to 50 age bracket. There were 2 cases of under age 18, 5 cases in the 18 to 30 year olds, 4 cases in the 31 to 40 age bracket, 6 cases among 51 to 60 year olds, 1 case in the 71 to 80 group, and 4 cases for 80 years old and over.
There were additional cases reported over the weekend that were not reflected in Monday's totals. The corrected numbers, according to the Laurel County Health Department's Facebook post, showed 27 cases on Saturday and 13 cases on Sunday.
Monday's results indicated 38 new cases, with the highest numbers being in the 18 to 30 year old group, with 10 cases.
There are currently 90 persons hospitalized with COVID with the county's total number of cases being 5,718.
