County surpasses 2,300 COVID cases

Although testing for the coronavirus has increased, so have the positive cases in the county - surpassing 2,300 on Tuesday.
The county is also nearing the 1,000 mark for positive cases since the first case was diagnosed in March.
According to information from the Laurel County Health Department, there are 948 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon, with 23 of those requiring hospitalization. The total number of positive cases reached 2,326 with the addition of 31 new cases. However, the health department documents 1,353 cases that have fully recovered. An additional 1,207 tests administered last week put the total testing at 28,486.
The addition of 90 new cases over the weekend pushed Laurel County's numbers to 2,295.
The continuing rise of cases prompted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to issue an executive order on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to close all in-person dining at restaurants and bars across the state. The order went into effect on Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Beshear also ordered all schools to cease in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 23, switching back to the virtual learning that was instituted when the pandemic began in March. Beshear has said that elementary students could resume in-person classes in early December, if their respective counties are not in the "red zone," meaning the incidents of positive cases are below a certain percentage.
