Residents paying tax on real property, personal property and motor vehicles will see no increase in the coming tax year for county rates.
Magistrates voted unanimously to keep the rates the same as last year's, which will remain at 6 cents per $100 of assessed value on real and personal property and 10 cents per $100 on motor vehicle and watercraft. The tax bills are mailed out by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in mid-September and offer a discounted rate if paid before October 31.
Other rates accepted by the fiscal court based on the submissions of Special Tax Districts were also discussed and are based on the same rates of $100 assessed value. Those rates and districts were:
• Soil Conservation - 0.004 on real property
• County Extension - Real property, 3.756; personal property, 5.3246; and motor vehicle, 1.030
• Bush Fire District (only applies to residents in the Bush community) - real property, 5.6
• Library District - real property, 8.0; personal property, 13.83
• Health Department - 4.0 on real, personal and motor vehicle
• East Bernstadt Independent School rates (only for those in that school district) - real property, personal property and inventory - 52.2; motor vehicle for 2020 - 45.7
The Laurel County School District rates also have to be accepted by the fiscal court, but those rates were not available for Thursday's meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court. Deputy County Judge-Executive Rick Brewer said the delay is due to the school district having to hold a hearing regarding those rates, although school officials set those rates earlier this month and they reflect no increase from last year.
In other actions, magistrates approved paying $750 for a pauper burial and approved the second reading of refinancing bonds for Laurel Heights. Judge Executive David Westerfield said the refinancing of those bonds would save the elderly residential village "a lot of money."
The six magistrates also approved clarifying the road length of Flowering Hills Lane in District 3 as 1,094 feet in length.
