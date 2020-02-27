Several tourism events are receiving wide recognition and response this early in the year.
Kim Collier and Kelly Burton, co-executive directors with the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, outlined several upcoming events - some new and some popular attractions that bring people from the region and outside Kentucky into London each year.
Burton said the annual Redbud Ride is gaining more and more participants as the April date draws closer, adding that there are already 657 registrations for this year's event. A carnival over the Memorial Day weekend is another new attraction, as is an archery tournament. Burton said the final details had not been worked out yet but the tournament would bring out of towners into the area.
The London-Corbin Airport is another venue in which tourism could boom. Burton said she had spoken with officials at the airport, who were willing to work with leaders from both cities to enhance the knowledge about the airport to the public.
"They want to increase flight opportunities and are even looking in to having commercial flights," she said.
But resurfacing of the airport's runway will result in the facility being closed during the summer - which will interfere with the airport's annual open house event that brings hundreds from around the area.
Burton is also working with the Laurel County Homecoming Committee for the 85th year celebration in August. Burton said she is working with officials to host a Boone Trace 5K race and has obtained permission from the park manager to bury a time capsule in the park area.
"I think with it being 2020 and the city taking over the park, it's the right time to do that for future generations," she added.
But one snag with this year's Homecoming event is a time clash with Corbin's NIBROC festivities.
"It's always been the week before the Homecoming but now it will be at the same time as the Homecoming," Burton added.
The rising popularity of Airbnb has also prompted a training event for interested parties, with the dates for training set for April 13 and April 16 at Heritage Hills banquet hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Board members present also voted to host the U.S. National Lawn Mowing Race in October, with the hopes that a successful event in London this year will inspire return tournaments in the coming years. Burton explained that organizers are bringing the event this year in hopes that it will be received well by participants and observers, which will determine if that becomes a regular event locally. The event will take place at the Laurel County Fairgrounds, which is now part of the acquisition of the City of London as part of the takeover of Levi Jackson Park.
"The host fee is $5,000 and there will need to be some fencing added but if this goes well, we could host the event for three to five years," she said.
Collier told board members about a partnership with Leadership Tri-County to sponsor a Junior Leadership program that allows high school students to participate in a similar program to inform them of the needs and attributes of the area. The county tourism directors are working with Dr. Jordyn Carmack, a professor at University of the Cumberlands and a graduate of the Leadership Tri-County program. Board chair Tom Handy - who is one of the founders of the Leadership Tri-County - made the motion for the county tourism to sponsor the program at its highest level of $300, rather than the other options of $200 or $100.
City Tourism director Chris Robinson updated county tourism board members on city projects, stating that the Town Center project is well underway and expected to reach completion as planned. A recently planned fundraiser for the United Way hosting comedian Leanne Morgan on March 14 was sold out within a few hours, but Robinson said a second show had been added to accommodate all the requests for tickets. Both shows are now sold out.
In other business, Collier said that all board appointments have been updated.
The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission meets the third Tuesday of each month at noon at the Heritage Hills banquet hall off Heritage Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.