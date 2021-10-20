Operation of the Heritage Hills complex will soon be in new hands.
During Tuesday's regular monthly meeting of the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission, the five board members present voted unanimously for a contract with OTG Ventures to operate the banquet hall and theater. Travis Shortt, the marketing director for the London, Corbin, Somerset and Tazewell, Tennessee Old Town Grill restaurants, was present for the meeting to answer any questions regarding the contract.
The management operations for the two facilities had been discussed in previous meetings, with the contract presented to Shortt during Tuesday's meeting. Although no monetary issues were discussed publicly, the agreement between the county tourism commission and OTG Ventures will allow the new company to oversee the booking of the facilities. The tourism commission will then receive a portion of the revenues. Shortt said some ideas were already in the planning stages for events, and that the management would ensure that a representative from the company would be on hand for events to ensure that the setup and cleanup was conducted. Marketing the two facilities will be done through radio and other media outlets, including social media posts.
Chris Robinson, executive director of the London City Tourism Commission, gave updates on upcoming events. He announced Camp Spook this weekend for campers at Levi Jackson Park, Boo on Main on Oct. 30 in downtown London, a performance at Pumpkin Park (Town Center Park) on Thursday at 7 p.m. by Rhythm Dance Studio as well as the public library's Trick or Read drive-thru from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Plans for Lights Around London are also underway with several participants already registered. Robinson said last year's inaugural event generated over 60 participants. This year's event will require a $25 entry fee - a means to raise more money for a local charity. Robinson said that Christmas lights may be in shortage this year as the shipping industry faces shortages of workers. However, he said he felt that participation will remain widespread for the second year of holiday decorated homes and businesses. He added that the New Year's Eve party in downtown London is also set to take place this year.
Boo on Main, set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown London on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event always brings out a huge crowd of costumed characters from infants to elderly for the event. Currently 14 businesses are registered to participate, with Robinson adding that more are hoped to participate this year.
Christmas on Main plans are underway as well. The nighttime parade is set for Friday, Dec. 3 in downtown London.
"We've already set the theme for this year. We've always had good luck with movies, and we've done it twice, so we're doing "Christmas at the Movies, Part 3," Robinson said.
Kelly Burton, co-executive director of the county tourism commission, said that she is looking into several new events to come to the area. She has already been contacted by the Kentucky Bass (fishing) Association for a $1,000 donation for a Region 2 state qualifier in March. That event is expected to bring in a wide range of fisherman from throughout the state, thus increasing tourism. Board members voted unanimously for the sponsorship that will highlight Laurel Lake. The qualifier is set for March 26, 2022.
"Fishing is coming back as a popular sport," she added. "There are 120 anglers at South Laurel High School. That's a pretty good number for just one high school."
Paranormal investigations are also rising in popularity, with one held over the weekend, she added. Other activities that she is looking into involve a second Heritage Music Series set for Nov. 12 and Nov. 19. Burton said that Jessica Blankenship with the Kentucky Heritage Music organization is looking at a series of performances from KY Highway 23, which highlights Kentucky country music artists. Tickets for those concerts are currently on sale for $15 per person and can be accessed from the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission's website.
Other events that bring crowds overnight to the Laurel area include the Dribble Tournament at South Laurel High School during the first week of Christmas break. The S3DA tournament has already booked for June 9-12, with the ASA archery tournament set for the first week of June. The Mason's Motorcycle Association has also expressed interest in coming to London, especially since learning that London is deemed "Cycling Capital of Kentucky." That event is set for July 30 through Aug. 3 and will host 150 to 200 persons. The Warhammer 100 is also returning to London in 2022, rounding out an active year for new and returning events.
Kim Collier, co-executive director, told board members she has been asked to serve on several tourism-based boards, including a seat on the Daniel Boone Country board.
Burton added that two new popular attractions - foot golf and metal detecting - are also being discussed as future events for the area. Foot golf is rising in popularity in the sporting arena and is a cross between soccer and golf. Metal detecting is also seeing a resurgence as well, with board members approving Burton to pursue attracting such events to the area.
