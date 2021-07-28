Making a profit with the Heritage Hills banquet hall rentals has prompted officials with the London Laurel Tourism Commission to review a potential operator for the facility.
That action was discussed in a prior meeting with a committee appointed to review a proposal presented by an interested party earlier this year. During last week's meeting of commission members, board member Jamie Harrison said the committee had looked over some areas that should be addressed.
Harrison said the committee agreed that the county tourism commission would receive a percentage of the gross rental revenue of the facility - approximately 30%, with the organization approved being responsible for booking appointments, cleaning the facility before and after events, and having someone remain on site during events.
"We'd keep the rent and the revenue separate, with them paying 30% at the end of each month," he continued. "We would do a 6 to 12 month agreement and then review it and make it annually renewable."
Kim Collier, co-executive director, told board members that the banquet hall had been operating in the deficit, although some rentals were inevitably affected by the COVID restrictions.
The Heritage Hills theater, however, will be seeing more action later this fall. Kelly Burton, co-executive director, said a fall edition of the Heritage Music Series is planned for Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, although she did not release the names of performers for that event at this time. The Heritage Music Series held in April was a huge success, prompting organizers to continue with another series in the late fall. The Heritage Music Series is a partnership between the London Laurel Tourism Commission, Kentucky Music Heritage and Forcht Broadcasting and features musicians from Kentucky to showcase the talent in the area.
The county tourism commission is also sponsoring the Manchester Music Festival on Aug. 26 through Aug. 29, said Collier. That event brings out a variety of music over a four-day period in downtown Manchester.
Collier also reported that the three tourism owned buildings - the tourism office and the two buildings at Heritage Hills - were required to have boxes where firefighters could gain access to the buildings in case of fire. Collier said the cost of the three boxes would be $1,192, which board members approved.
An executive session regarding sale of property and another legal issue was held, but with no action taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.