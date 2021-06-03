The arrival of hundreds of archery competitors will bring a huge boost to local hotels soon as the Archery Shooters Association (ASA) will host its annual competition at the fairgrounds property on June 3 through 6.
Kelly Burton, co-executive director of the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission, reported that over 1,700 shooters are already registered to participate in this year's event. That same weekend will also bring another group into town - the Southeast Gassers race at London Dragway. Burton reported that last year's event hosted 700 participants, but that 2,500 are expected this year.
Those two groups will also be welcomed to participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Town Center Park on Friday, June 4, which will be followed by a concert featuring My Finest Hour, Sneaky Pete and country singer Julie Roberts.
The following weekend will host the War Hammer 100, a 100-mile trail race along the Sheltowee Trail - an event expected to bring in over 200 more tourists to the area.
Those numbers of tourists taking advantage of the outdoor activities offered on the local level were pleasing words to board members, who also heard about Burton and Chris Minton with Wildcat Harley Davidson dealership partnering to bring the 2023 Masionic Motorcycle rally to the area.
Another new attraction that will boost the tourism trade will be held later in June, as the Kentucky Big Foot presentation will be in London on June 26. Burton explained that there have been several sightings of the large ape-like creature that roams the forests of North America - some of those in Kentucky. That information has launched a renewed interest in the mysterious creature that has dominated American and Canadian folklore for hundreds of years.
Board members also reviewed the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, already making one amendment to add the cost of asphalt for the remodeling of the Tourist office building on Faith Assembly Church Road. One area questioned was in the advertising section, which lists membership fees for geo fencing. Board chair Tom Handy questioned how some memberships were necessary, with Burton and Collier both explaining that some of those ads would show up on travelers' phones to inform them of attractions and accommodations available in the London area. Both Collier and Burton said the membership fee was well worth the expenditure, since the items appear on Spotify, Pandora, YouTube and inform travelers of attractions in the area.
A proposed remodel of the Tourist Office resulted in the appointment of a committee to review possible renovation on the existing building and submit to board members at the next meeting. Co-executive director Kim Collier said that renovation is in "a holding pattern" at this time - primarily due to the skyrocketing costs of building supplies.
Deanna Herrman, CEO of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber is working hard with training high school students for local jobs in the Work Ready programs.
"We are implementing the program in schools and with businesses," she said. "This year, we have 104 students who have completed the Work Ready program and will be getting the sticker on their diplomas."
Ill health of the two volunteers operating the Genealogy Center was also discussed, with board chair Tom Handy telling board members to think of other avenues for use of that building. The Genealogy Center currently houses donated and borrowed items depicting the tradition of Kentucky and its history. The back section of the center offers a stage and seating area and has hosted several events.
