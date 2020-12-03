While many events for 2020 were canceled, tourism officials are looking to the future to establish and rejuvenate some drawings for tourists and residents.
London Laurel County Tourist Co-Executive Kelly Burton said that plans for a kayak bass fishing tournament was being planned for October 2021 and that the Redbud Ride planning for April 2021 was underway. This year's Redbud Ride was postponed from its usual date in April until October, when a smaller version - The Thriller Ride - is usually held. Burton said that the spring ride was usually the first of the state's four Century Rides but its later date placed it as the last ride. The April 2021 date will place it back as the inaugural cycling ride of the year.
June 11 and 12 will bring in runners for the War Hammer 100, with three runs - a 100-mile, a 50K and a 50-mile. The ASA tournament is currently set for June, with Boondoggle events set for May 8 and July 10.
Tourism officials also discussed the legal aspects surrounding a London-opoly game currently being sold at the London Walmart. That company, based in Cincinnati, markets the transformed Monopoly game with Cycling Capital of Kentucky and has a spot on the game board for the Redbud Ride. Tourism Co-Executor Kim Collier said that both are trademarked and that the company did not get permission to use either for their game board. This "London-opoly" game appeared in local stores just as the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce launched a fundraiser to create such a game board - but with businesses purchasing a spot on the board at their own discretion. Collier told tourism commissioners that she had attempted to contact the company distributing the London-opoly game but had been unsuccessful in doing so.
Collier also said she attended a training with RAFT - Recovery Actions for Tourism - in October and that some future events could enhance the growing number of AirBNB locations in the London area.
Board members voted to cancel this year's Christmas banquet due to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as cancelling the regular December meeting.
