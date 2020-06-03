Future development is in the wings in Shiloh's Landing, as county tourism commissioners voted last week to sell nearly seven acres of property located behind their office on Faith Assembly Church Road.
Although prospective buyers cannot be named at this point, the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission voted unanimously to sell the 6.94 acre tract with an initial deposit of $25,000.
LLCTC Chairman Tom Handy said the county tourism commission had held that property in hopes of developing a convention center or other type of facility, but that had not come to fruition. During the county tourism's discussion of the property at their meeting in late May, board member Jamie Harrison made the motion to sell the property, with board member Caner Cornett seconding it.
Tourism commissioners also received the first draft of the 2020-2021 budget, which is set to be approved — with any changes — at the June meeting. The new budget will begin on July 1, 2020 and run through June 30, 2021. Kim Collier, co-executive director, issued the draft budget, as well as discussing the revenues and expenditures for the Heritage Hills complex as well as giving an update on the hotel tax revenues.
This weekend marks a highly anticipated drag race competition as restrictions on group gatherings have been relieved. Co-Executive Director Kelly Burton told tourism commissioners that the London Dragway Gassers competition will take place as scheduled on Saturday, June 6. This unique style race features classic cars from the 1950s and 1960s and returns to London this year after a rain-out at last year's event. The Gassers organization chooses 10 cities each year, with the London Dragway being one of those.
Events such as these, Burton said, is one reason that the London Dragway has been chosen as one of the Top 5 tracks in the state, and is one that drag racers look forward to participating in.
This month will also host the annual archery tournament at the Laurel County Fairgrounds property. The Archery Shooters Association (ASA) will bring in large crowds to the area, although Burton said the large area for the tournament will allow for proper social distancing.
"Each team only has groups of four, so we can keep the teams under the recommended guidelines," Burton said. "We did cancel some of the other contests to ensure the social distancing, but the tournament is still underway."
The ASA Archery Tournament is set for Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28. Another archery event scheduled for the Laurel area, however, will not be held as planned. The S3DA tournament, which offers more outdoor shooting, has been cancelled.
The War Hammer 100, an adventure race, is still considering London as a site for future events, Burton added.
"The War Hammer 100 is for extreme athletes and is a run along Ky. 192 to Laurel Lake and around Vanhook Falls," Burton said.
Randy Singh and Caner Cornett, who operate hotels in the county, gave an update on their businesses. Singh said his hotels have been at 20% capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has, however, had employees maintain a record of local guests and out-of-town guests. Cornett said that Budget Host Inn did lay off four employees but added that three of those four have since been called back to work.
Other ideas included Board Chair Tom Handy suggesting a music festival in the near future, as those events are becoming more and more popular. Having souvenirs from the local area was also discussed with Handy giving approval for tourism staff to seek pricing on items that could be sold from the tourism office. Those items include T-shirts, pens, tumblers, and other items. Burton said those items could include handmade items that highlight areas of Laurel County, such as Wood Creek Lake and Laurel Lake as well as other local sites.
The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Heritage Hills banquet hall at 12 noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.