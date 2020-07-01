County tourist commission talks rescheduled events, approves budget

The 32nd annual World Chicken Festival has been canceled this year, but officials with the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission are still promoting other events in the area.
Co-executive directors Kim Collier and Kelly Burton gave an overview of some of the events that are still taking place in the county this year, including regular races at the London Dragway and activities at Wildcat Off-Road Adventure. Along with that is the fall version of the Redbud Ride, which was addressed by London Downtown vice president, Jason Burton.
Burton said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual springtime cycling ride was postponed until October 10. Currently there are 751 people registered to participate in that event, with Burton adding that good weather often brings out more local people who register on the day of the event. Burton said many of those who have pre-registered plan to spend at least one night in area hotels, which will bring in revenue for the county tourism commission through the transient tax. According to Burton, 284 people will spend one night in the Laurel hotels, while 157 plan to stay for two nights. Thirteen people have indicated that they plan to stay in the area for three or more days.
But cuts in sponsorship have eliminated some of the activities that define the Redbud Ride - one of which is the block party held on Friday night before the ride on Saturday morning. Burton said the main sponsor of the cycle ride had drastically cut their contribution this year, then asked for the $5,000 contribution from the tourist commission that was delegated last year. After some discussion, board member Randy Singh made a motion for a $2,500 sponsorship since tourist revenues are down as well.
October usually marks the Thriller Ride, which offers three courses. But with cancellations of large gatherings and events this spring, the Redbud Ride was postponed for a fall event. Tourist officials said that the change of time might inspire those participating in the regular spring event to return for the October ride where the area's fall foliage can be highlighted.
Burton said the kayak event had been reset for August or September, while the Boonedaggle event was still being held. The U.S. Lawn Mower Race, however, has been put off until next year, as has several music festivals that tourist officials were looking to host in London.
Tourist commission officials also approved the 2020-2021 budget, which projects less revenues than in prior years - primarily due to the shutdown of businesses, hotels and tourist-related events. That loss of business by local hotels reduced the projected revenues for the upcoming fiscal year by nearly $160,000. Collier said the revenues from the hotel tax (transient tax) was "more than half less than last year" due to the economic shutdown during the spring months.
Singh and board member Caner Cornett, both of whom operate area hotels, said their revenues had picked up over the past several weeks but was still less than the regular revenues during this time of year. Singh said his room rentals were "almost normal" while others were somewhat lower but still picking up business as the state reopens various businesses and tourist events.
In order to attract more people to the area, officials discussed advertising that is geared at those who would be most likely to travel to the area. Board member Rodney Hendrickson said hiking had increased in popularity recently while co-executive director Kelly Burton added that despite no camping availabilities at Wildcat Off-Road Adventures, many of those participating in events there were from Indianapolis or other parts of Indiana.
Marketing tourism materials has become more complex as well, with tourist information centers not opening until July 1. But Collier and Burton said that on days when weather is permitting, staff at the London-Laurel County Tourist office are setting up outside the office and distributing information packets to those stopping by.
An exchange of property between the tourist commission and adjoining property owners was also discussed, with board chair Tom Handy stating that the act was done to allow better access to the two hotels located in the Shiloh Landing. The pending sale of property between the tourist office and Cracker Barrel is also set to be completed by September with a one-story building to be constructed.
