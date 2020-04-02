CORBIN -- Fans of one hometown band wont have to wait much longer to enjoy new music as the band's new single is just days away.
County Wide has only released one new single in five years and lead singer Aron Bunch said it's time to get some new music out.
The band has an energetic show that gets people on their feet. The four men that make up County Wide started their journey in 2014 in the Tri-County and quickly spread to several different states and surrounding areas. Their original songs caught on with a growing fan base as well as their variety of old/new country and southern/classic rock covers.
Along with Bunch, the band consists of Anthony Campbell, Steven Standifer and Travis Clem.
Their debut album, "Justice in the South" was released in 2016. This new single will be the first of many from the band as they work towards a new album release. Bunch said fans can expect a few singles to drop first and then the album.
"Tennessee Woman" is scheduled to be released to fans on Friday, April 3.
Bunch, who wrote the song, said it's basically about a woman from Tennessee and a man from Kentucky.
"It's about him chasing her, trying to control her and it not working," said Bunch. "It's a fun song, a good time song."
The band has been planning the release for a couple months. It was actually recorded in November.
Bunch wrote the song in record time. He said he almost laughed when he was finished with it because it came out so quick.
"I probably wrote the whole song in 10 or 15 minutes," said Bunch.
Unfortunately Bunch said all shows scheduled in April have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He admits May isn't looking hopeful at this point either.
"We're hoping to do something like Facebook Lives," said Bunch who is pleased with the band's social media following. "We try to be good to people because they're a part of it."
For now the band is just trying to stay positive and hope they can encourage others with their good music to do the same. Bunch said fans can find the single on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Google Music.
A lyric video will also be released around the same time on YouTube.
