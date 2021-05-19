The economic boom within the county continues, with the newest industrial park property purchased this week.
The property located off KY 192 is known as Rowland Acres Industrial Park is a 177-acre farm that will host even more industries in Laurel County.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, said the new industrial development will be known as Rowland Acres to keep the owner's family name on the property.
"London-Laurel Co Economic Development Authority has signed a purchase agreement on the next Industrial Park. The 177 acre Rowland Acres Industrial Park will be located on West KY 192, 1.8 miles from I-75 Exit 38," Thompson said. The deal was closed Wednesday morning.
Thompson said she has been working with property owner, Chuck Rowland, for some time and that an agreement was reached last month when Rowland made the property available for the LLCEDA. The condition of the purchase is that the property only be used to create jobs for the county.
The farm, which is currently being used to grow wheat and soybeans, will be used to recruit new businesses to our area. Rowland’s only desire is to give back to the community and help it create good jobs.
Thompson said that this is a fantastic property to work with.
"Whether it’s a single tenant or a multi-tenant park, we will use it to its full potential," she added.
