LONDON — When law enforcement personnel responded to a domestic violence call on Wednesday morning in London, two involved in the dispute turned on police officers instead.
London Police Officers Logan Medlock and Ben Webb went to a residence on Ray Overbay Road around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The dispute between 38-year-old Tasha Bowling and 41-year-old Ronnie Chadwell, both of London, then turned to the officers, with both persons becoming combative with officers and refusing to comply with their commands. According to information from the London Police Department, Bowling physically assaulted both officers and tried to disarm him. She was however restrained and placed inside the police cruiser. Sgt. Travis Couch and Capt. Elbert Riley also arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation and ensuing arrests.
Chadwell was found in possession of a firearm and witnesses to the altercation between the couple told officers that Chadwell had fired the weapon in the yard before officers arrived at the scene.
Bowling was charged with four counts of second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of attempting to disarm a peace officer, first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing. Chadwell was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
