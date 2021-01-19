It was an early morning investigation that Laurel Sheriff's Deputies Hobie Daugherty, James Fox and Tommy Houston came upon in southern Laurel County on Jan. 10.
The deputies responded to a call of a fight in progress in a business parking lot of KY 770, approximately 10 miles south of London around 12:33 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject with an injury to his head. The man, later identified as 43-year-old Denver Stacy Baker of Corbin, said his wife had struck him and then sprayed body spray on his face.
Further investigation revealed the the female - 38-year-old Lisa Baker, also of Corbin - was intoxicated and had driven a pickup truck through the parking lot and hit a utility pole in the rear of the parking lot. When deputies approached her, Baker allegedly armed herself with a tire iron and began making threatening remarks toward the officers. Deputies convinced her to drop the tire tool but Baker then tried to escape in the vehicle, locking the doors and revving the engine. She was unable to get the vehicle into gear, however, causing deputies to make forced entry to remove her and place her in custody. But Baker still wasn't surrendering easily - the press release from the Sheriff's Office states that while en route to jail, she consistently tried to bribe deputies not to arrest her.
Lisa Baker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer as victim; second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, bribery of a public servant, first-degree fleeing or evading police, in motor vehicle; leaving the scene of an accident and fourth-degree assault. She was released on ROR (Released on Own Recognizance) with a court date set for Jan. 19.
Denver Stacy Baker was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and fourth-degree assault. Baker is set for release on Jan. 16, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center website.
