Courtney Caudill signs with <span>University of the Cumberlands</span>

Courtney Caudill will be cheering on the Patriots as she signed her letter of intent to attend the University of the Cumberlands on Monday. Caudill will be a member of the cheer team at UC.

Photo by Erin Cox

