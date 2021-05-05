Courtney Caudill will be cheering on the Patriots as she signed her letter of intent to attend the University of the Cumberlands on Monday. Caudill will be a member of the cheer team at UC.
Photo by Erin Cox
Susie Bainbridge age 57 of London passed April 26 at her residence. Visitation Friday 11am until funeral time at 1pm at Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals.
Houston Franklin Caudill, 60, died Friday, April 23, 2021, in Lexington. The husband of Vanessa (Root) Caudill. Funeral 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. Wednesday.
