It's a long ride from Russell County to London, but Sherry Pickett was happy to make the early morning journey for a good cause.
The cause was the annual Cover the Cruiser event, sponsored by the Kentucky State Police each year to raise money for Special Olympics.
Pickett has a special needs son, who is involved in the Special Olympics each year.
"We live in Russell County but we're in District 8, which is Pulaski County. I knew they were doing this today so I volunteered to come and help them," she said. "It's a long drive, but it's worth it."
Pickett volunteered to assist the efforts of London's Post 11 Kentucky State Police at the London Walmart on Monday to collect donations for the annual event. Those donating could write their name on a specially designed note to be placed on a police cruiser - with the goal of "covering the cruiser" with symbols of the donations.
London Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said donations had been steady and had gone well throughout the day, with the final total for the London effort totaling over $2,100. The London effort is typically a productive one, with widespread support from the public.
Another facet of the fundraising event was T-shirts that could be purchased for $10 each. Sales from the T-shirts will be used to sponsor Trooper Island camp this summer. Trooper Island is located on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, Kentucky and hosts 700 underprivileged children each year for a week-long camp focusing on building relationships with law enforcement officials while enjoying the outdoors activities and bonding experience. The camp operates on fundraising and donations without cost to any of the participants and their families.
