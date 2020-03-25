The COVID-19 epidemic is forcing many events Laurel County sees each year to have an unclear future in 2020. The London City Tourism and Convention Commission met March 16 for what otherwise would have been a regular meeting. Items that are discussed in most meetings -- from the ongoing Town Center project to the renovation of Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park -- faced some reevaluation due to the recommended self-isolation amid the pandemic.
One such reconsideration was the date of the Town Center's ribbon-cutting. With the project wrapping up, it was planned for the center's ribbon-cutting to be held on May 18. Given the numerous ways the epidemic could improve or worsen, it's unknown whether that ribbon cutting is possible in May. The commission noted the event might be rescheduled during their April meeting.
While the LeeAnn Morgan event on Saturday, March 14 was a success, around 25 percent of tickets sold didn't show up. Co-Executive Director of London Tourism Brittany Cradic reported that many have been requesting refunds for April 18's Redbud Bicycle Ride. Julie Rae, interim executive director of London Downtown, told the council that London Downtown is working on rescheduling the event as opposed to canceling it.
For Treetop Adventures, which was supposed to open on April 3, the commission agreed to move its 2020 opening to May.
The London Community Center, meanwhile, has no events scheduled throughout the rest of March. Tish Rudder, director of the center, approached the council with an issue regarding cancellations. With events being canceled due to COVID-19, the London Community Center has been unable to refund deposits to those who rent the community center. The commission unanimously authorized Rudder to refund deposits if events cannot be rescheduled.
In other actions, the London Tourism and Convention Commission:
— Heard from parks director Mackey Williams, who reported that general maintenance is continuing on the city's parks and playgrounds.
— Motioned to proceed with the slide restoration and drain replacement at Levi Jackson's pool. Levi Jackson park director Joey Engle received a packet from Safe Slide Restoration, requesting a 30 percent down-payment, 30 percent net payment 30 days after project completion, and a final 40 percent net payment 60 days after project completion. Replacing the drains will cost $5,800.
— Agreed to hire one more housekeeper and one more groundskeeper to upkeep Levi Jackson's clubhouse area.
