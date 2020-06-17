COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Laurel; 11 new cases reported over weekend

Laurel County's cases of coronavirus continue to rise, with 11 new cases reported between Saturday and Monday and eight new cases Tuesday.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, said one of the 11 was hospitalized from the weekend report was hospitalized, but he reported on Tuesday that all 30 active cases in the county are now recovering at home.
The cases reported Monday range in age from a 5-year-old to an 81-year-old. The breakdown includes: 71-year-old male, 63-year-old female, 65-year-old female who was hospitalized, 20-year-old male, 62-year-old male, 5-year-old male, 31-year-old female, 63-year-old male, 81-year-old female, 58-year-old female and a 17-year-old female. Tuesday's case demographic information was unavailable at press time.
That brings the county's total to 52, although there have been 20 people recovered and 30 active cases. Two Laurel County residents died from the complications of the virus during the month of April when the virus showed its highest numbers of cases on the local front.
That number is quickly changing, however, as 25 new cases have already been reported for the month of June. That already surpasses the total number of cases reported in April. Hensley released the total number of cases per month, with 2 reported in March, 15 in April and 4 in May.
The largest age groups affected thus far are those between the ages of 61 and 70, with 11 cases in that range. Next highest is the population between 31 and 40, with a total of 10 cases reported thus far. Nine people between ages 18 to 30 categorize the third highest ranking in Laurel County's cases, while there are six positive COVID-19 cases in the age group of 51 to 60. The lowest number of infections fall into the age group between 41 and 50, with three reported cases, while there have been two cases involving persons under age 18.
The gender factor is almost equal, with 25 males and 27 females testing positive thus far.
Hensley said there are several factors that could be leading to increased cases across the county.
"First and foremost, the fact that testing availability has increased across the state," he said. " Also, we know that society is starting to experience what we refer to as 'COVID-fatigue'. They were asked to quarantine for well over a month and now the weather is wonderful so people want to get out and socialize, but we continue to caution the public that this is not over. We want to continue to encourage our messaging on preventing the spread of COVID-19."
Hensley re-emphasized the precautions that people need to continue to avoid further spread of the virus:
- Stay home if sick
- Practice social distancing (of at least 6 feet)
- Wash hands more often than you normally would. Use hand sanitizer when you can not wash with soap and water.
- Limit gatherings (less than 10 people at this time)
- Wear a mask when you are unable to properly social distance (to keep from spreading your germs to others)
Another reason for increased numbers of the COVID-19 virus is expanded testing across Kentucky.
"We have had more testing recently, which is a good thing. It has always been expected that with an increase in testing, we would see an increase in positive cases. We want people to get tested so we can make sure you are getting treated and not spreading it to others," Hensley said.
The fact that businesses have opened up during the month of May could also be a factor in increased cases. Hensley said that large gatherings have potential to spread the virus, especially if social distancing and other guidelines are not being followed.
"We encourage the public to limit gatherings and keep them less than 10 at this time, as well as, continue to follow the guidelines we have recommended since COVID-19 started," he said. Continue to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, wash your hands more often than you normally would, and wear a cloth face covering when you are not able to practice safe social distancing."
Health officials continuously monitor the new cases in order to have the capability to respond "if and when necessary," Hensley added.
"Most Laurel County businesses have attempted to adhere to the re-opening guidelines - several businesses have reached to the health department as well as the Kentucky Department of Public Health for guidance."
"Recommended measures are already being encouraged and implemented across our areas," he said. "These measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19 include individual and environmental measures, detecting and isolating cases, contact- tracing and quarantine, social and physical distancing measures including for mass gatherings, and international travel measures. Vaccinations and treatments will also be included in the recommended measures once they are approved and available for use."
Kentucky currently ranks 33rd in the nation for the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of June 15.
