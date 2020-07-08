COVID-19 cases in Laurel increasing

The holiday weekend did not lapse in increased numbers of coronavirus, with Monday's new cases pushing the county's total positive cases to over 175.
According to information from Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Public Health Department - which is the local reporting agency for positive test results, the cases showed a large increase on Saturday.
On Friday, there were four new cases confirmed. Those included a 33-year-old female, 20-year-old male, 46-year-old male and 36-year-old female. All are recovering at home.
Eighteen new cases were identified on Saturday, including a 10-month-old female. Of those other 17 cases, two are hospitalized - a female, whose age was not disclosed, and a 66-year-old female. Others included a 62-year-old male, 20-year-old male, 53-year-old male, 30-year-old female, 60-year-old female, 23-year-old female, 30-year-old female, 72-year-old female and 42-year-old male, 64-year-old male, 39-year-old female, 39-year-old female, 27-year-old male, 20-year-old female, 59-year-old male and 21-year-old male - all of whom are isolating at home.
Sunday brought two additional cases that involve a 17-month-old female and a 27-year-old male. Both of those are recovering at home.
Monday brought eight more cases, all of which are recovering at home. Those include a 64-year-old male, 30-year-old male, 21-year-old male, 63-year-old male, 64-year-old female, 6-year-old female, 21-year-old male and 43-year-old female.
Monday's cases bring the county's total positive cases to 177.
Tuesday brought three new cases, including a 74-year-old female, 27-year-old male and 50-year-old male. Hensley also reported one person had recovered.
Laurel County now has 180 total cases of COVID-19 with 108 active cases with 10 of those being hospitalized, and 4,829 tests have been performed as of Monday.
