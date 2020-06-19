Three new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday and one more on Thursday now brings the county's total cases to 55.
Wednesday's cases involve a 27-year-old male, a 54-year-old male and an 80-year-old female, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department. One of those cases was reported to another county so the additional case on Thursday kept the total at 55. No demographic information was available on the new case as of press time Thursday.
The spike in cases over the past week leaves Laurel County with 31 active cases, as of Thursday, June 18 - which is more than the total cases the county experienced during the months of March, April and May. There were no active cases when June began, but the numbers have increased steadily throughout the month, for a total of 34 new cases this month alone. One of those is hospitalized while the others are recovering at home according to information on the Laurel County Health Department's Facebook page.
There were eight new cases reported on June 16 - the highest single number of cases reported in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Health officials continue to encourage the public to take precautions such as frequent hand washing, wearing a cloth mask in public places and keeping the recommended six-feet distance from others.
Testing continues to increase across the county and the state, with 2,731 tests currently having been administered in Laurel County. Test sites include Saint Joseph London's drive-thru test site at the hospital, Physician's Express on CVB Drive, Advent Health on Professional Drive, Health Express in the Dogpatch Center, First Care Clinic on Ky. 192, and Hoskins Medical on Reuben Street, all in London.
